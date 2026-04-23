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Why are Chennai Super Kings players wearing black armbands vs Mumbai Indians?

CSK players are wearing black armbands for their IPL 2026 match against MI, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 08:42 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Mourning the passing of pacer Mukesh Choudhary's mother, Chennai Super Kings players donned black armbands in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Mukesh's mother, Prem Devi, passed away on Tuesday (April 21), and the franchise also extended heartfelt condolences to his family on social media.

CSK players are wearing black armbands in the game vs MI.(REUTERS)

The franchise also informed fans that the players would be wearing black armbands in solidarity with Mukesh.

Also Read: RCB's Nuwan Thusara drops lawsuit vs Sri Lanka Cricket, issues apology after IPL 2026 NOC controversy

‘This one is for Mukesh’s mother'

Taking to X, the franchise wrote, "This one is for Mukesh's mother. In her memory and in solidarity with Mukesh, we wear black armbands and play with a little more in our hearts today."

According to reports, Mukesh travelled back to his hometown in Bhilwara (Rajasthan) after CSK's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He carried out her final rites with his elder brother, and then rejoined the squad before their game vs MI. He has been included in the playing XI for the match.

Results have fluctuated, and they have failed to build any momentum. Although Gaikwad has shown promise, his batting has been below par. The top and middle orders have been inconsistent. They have slowed down in the middle overs, putting too much pressure in the death overs.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, who arrived in a trade ahead of the auction, has been a mixed bag for CSK. In some games, he has started, only to fail to convert them. Meanwhile, in some matches, he has failed from the get-go. The CSK opener has been highly inconsistent and will be hoping to find some momentum soon.

 
ipl cricket chennai super kings mumbai indians Mukesh Choudhary
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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