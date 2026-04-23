Why are Chennai Super Kings players wearing black armbands vs Mumbai Indians?

Mourning the passing of pacer Mukesh Choudhary's mother, Chennai Super Kings players donned black armbands in their IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Mukesh's mother, Prem Devi, passed away on Tuesday (April 21), and the franchise also extended heartfelt condolences to his family on social media.

CSK players are wearing black armbands in the game vs MI.(REUTERS)

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The franchise also informed fans that the players would be wearing black armbands in solidarity with Mukesh.

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‘This one is for Mukesh’s mother'

Taking to X, the franchise wrote, "This one is for Mukesh's mother. In her memory and in solidarity with Mukesh, we wear black armbands and play with a little more in our hearts today."

According to reports, Mukesh travelled back to his hometown in Bhilwara (Rajasthan) after CSK's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. He carried out her final rites with his elder brother, and then rejoined the squad before their game vs MI. He has been included in the playing XI for the match.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite not featuring much this season, he took the key wickets of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan vs SRH, finishing with figures of 2/21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite not featuring much this season, he took the key wickets of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan vs SRH, finishing with figures of 2/21. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His biggest strength lies in his ability to shape the new ball. He is a natural outswinger to right-handers. He targets the corridor and forces batters into uncomfortable strokes. His role is less about creating dramatic breakthroughs and more about building pressure, something CSK relies on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His biggest strength lies in his ability to shape the new ball. He is a natural outswinger to right-handers. He targets the corridor and forces batters into uncomfortable strokes. His role is less about creating dramatic breakthroughs and more about building pressure, something CSK relies on. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ongoing season has been marked by uncertainty for CSK. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, they have found it tough in this transitional period, and their identity has often been invisible during matches. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has also been sidelined due to an injury and is currently in recovery. He is expected to be back in action soon. In his absence, Gaikwad has lacked the support that someone like Dhoni can provide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ongoing season has been marked by uncertainty for CSK. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, they have found it tough in this transitional period, and their identity has often been invisible during matches. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has also been sidelined due to an injury and is currently in recovery. He is expected to be back in action soon. In his absence, Gaikwad has lacked the support that someone like Dhoni can provide. {{/usCountry}}

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Results have fluctuated, and they have failed to build any momentum. Although Gaikwad has shown promise, his batting has been below par. The top and middle orders have been inconsistent. They have slowed down in the middle overs, putting too much pressure in the death overs.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, who arrived in a trade ahead of the auction, has been a mixed bag for CSK. In some games, he has started, only to fail to convert them. Meanwhile, in some matches, he has failed from the get-go. The CSK opener has been highly inconsistent and will be hoping to find some momentum soon.

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