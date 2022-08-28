Why are Pakistan players wearing black armbands during Asia Cup 2022 match vs India

The Pakistan cricket team will be wearing black armbands in their opening Asia Cup 2022 match against India, on Sunday in Dubai. It is being done to express solidarity with the flood victims in their country. Pakistan has been heavily hit by floods, with death and destruction being inflicted upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Meanwhile, Balochistan has also been cut off from the rest of the country due to new downpour.

The Babar Azam-led side will be aiming for a strong start to their campaign and have already beaten India in their most recent fixture in the T20 World Cup last year, winning by 10 wickets. Babar stitched together an unbeaten century-plus opening stand with Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked a three-wicket haul. But in the Asia Cup, the pacer has been ruled out due to an injury. It was also Pakistan's first-ever win against India in a World Cup fixture.

Speaking to his teammates during their final net session ahead of their opener, Babar gave a motivational speech to his teammates and asked them to recall the World Cup game. He said, "Iss body language se khelna hai jaise humlog khelte aa rahe hai, jaise humlogo ne World Cup mai khela tha. Uss game ko yaad karo, peeche jaake yaad karo. Yaad karoge toh saare cheese yaad aa jayega, woh preparation yaad aa jayega.”

“Achi preparation wohi hogi jo aap idhr karte ho wohi udhr jaake apply hogi. Toh result zarur ayegi. Believe rakho. I know humhara main fast bowler nehi he, but uska kami mehsus mat hone dena, fast bowlers especially. Wish you all the best!"

The tournament began on Saturday, with Afghanistan winning the opener, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Dubai. A three-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 105 runs in 19.4 overs. Chasing a target of 106, Afghanistan cruised to 106 for two in 10.1 overs with Hazratullah Zazai smacking an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 28 balls. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammered 40 runs off 18 deliveries.

