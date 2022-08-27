India vs Pakistan T20, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Live Match Online and on TV

IND vs PAK T20, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in a blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday night. The two sides will renew their rivalry for the first time this year in men's cricket, having last met each other in the T20 World Cup group stage match in 2021 where Babar Azam's men had cruised to a 10-wicket win. However, a lot has changed in Indian cricket since, with Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy from Virat Kohli and an emergence of multiple young pacers, among other major additions ton the side including a return of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. While India have played in 15 T20Is since returning to action after the Indian Premier League, Pakistan have played only one throughout the entire year so far – against Australia in March.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

