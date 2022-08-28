India's Predicted XI vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Who will be Rohit's opening partner? 23-year-old looks to fill Bumrah's shoes

India and Pakistan reignite their cricket rivalry with the much-awaited Sunday (August 28) blockbuster in the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The subcontinental rivals face about ten months after their last meet at the 2021 World T20, where Pakistan recorded a 10-wicket win in what turned out to be a lopsided contest at the same venue. Led by Rohit Sharma, India look to avenge last year's defeat and get off to a strong start in the six-team competition.

Apart from settling the scores with Pakistan, Rohit will hope to lead by example, as the Indian team has embraced an attacking approach ahead of this year's World T20 in Australia. According to Rohit, the team is still experimenting and it won't be a surprise if he walks out with Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant. However, fit-again KL Rahul remains India's first-choice opener in such high-profile games. The right-handed batter returned to action through the Zimbabwe series after missing a major chunk of cricket in the last couple of months.

Rohit and Rahul form a strong opening pair at the top but the spotlight remains on under-fire Virat Kohli, whose slump in form has given rise to a debate over his presence in the playing XI. He hasn't scored an international hundred for nearly three years now and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance a special one.

While Kohli secures his place at the No.3 spot, India's performance in the middle and death overs will depend on how the trio of Suryakumar, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya performs. With designated finisher Dinesh Karthik chipping in with usefel cameos, India are expected to put up a much better batting display than their lacklustre showing in the 2021 World T20.

On the bowling front, India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah, while Pakistan will be without their frontline pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be spearheading the pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh likely to take up Bumrah's role at the death. When it comes to spin bowling, their is no better pick than Yuvzvendra Chahal, thanks to his ability to pluck wickets at crucial junctures. Also, interim head coach VVS Laxman can also opt for extra spinner Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi at the expense of tearaway quick Avesh Khan.

India vs Pakistan Predicted XI:

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav

Power hitter: Hardik Pandya

Spin options: Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Ravichandran Ashwin

