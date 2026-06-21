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‘Why are people surprised?’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after record-breaking knock steals the show in India A’s tri-nation win

Known primarily for his exploits in T20 cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was surprised that many viewed his innings as a revelation in the 50-over format.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 07:57 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again proved on Sunday that he is built for the big stage.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 94 off 29 in the tri-nation final

IPL 2026 had already offered a glimpse of it when he smashed 97 and 96 in the playoffs for Rajasthan Royals. His explosive 94 off just 29 balls in the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla only reinforced that reputation. After a largely subdued campaign, the 15-year-old saved his best for last, producing a record-breaking innings that powered India A to a commanding 66-run victory and the title.

For Sooryavanshi, the India A call-up was both a reward for his outstanding IPL season and a stepping stone ahead of the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England. However, the youngster struggled to find his rhythm in the first four matches of the series, scoring only 117 runs.

"I hadn't thought of anything. I just wanted to execute my plans in the first 10 overs and then take it forward from there," Sooryavanshi said.

"There was no pressure. I wasn't executing what I wanted to earlier in the series, but after speaking to the coaches, I got things right."

Known primarily for his exploits in T20 cricket, Sooryavanshi was surprised that many viewed his innings as a revelation in the 50-over format.

"Why are people surprised? I've played a lot of 50-over cricket. People don't seem to know," he said with a laugh.

The numbers support his claim.

In 12 List A matches, Sooryavanshi has already amassed 470 runs, including a century and a half-century. During the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy, he smashed a stunning 190 off just 85 balls against Arunachal Pradesh, an innings studded with 16 fours and 15 sixes. During that knock, he also broke AB de Villiers' record for the fastest List A 150, reaching the milestone in only 59 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi will be back in action next week when India take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series, where a senior India debut could well be on the horizon.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi
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Home / Cricket News / ‘Why are people surprised?’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after record-breaking knock steals the show in India A’s tri-nation win
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