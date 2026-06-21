‘I am done with it’: Virat Kohli is never returning to Test cricket

Last month, Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of Test comeback speculation not once, but multiple times — ironically in the same month that marked a year since his shock retirement from the format. Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket a year back

It began when Kohli gifted a red-ball-themed pair of shoes to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. The veteran coach's reaction immediately caught attention: “I always remember why red-ball cricket was important for you.” Days later, Rajkumar further fuelled the chatter when he said on a podcast, "We are talking about it... let's see what happens."

As if that wasn't enough, social media went into overdrive again after Kohli appeared alongside Ravi Shastri on a podcast wearing a sweater that many fans felt resembled traditional Test cricket attire.

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Is Kohli really returning to Test cricket? The answer, according to Kohli himself, is a firm no.

Speaking at the launch of his One8 footwear line in New Delhi, Kohli was asked by host Danish Sait whether the pricing of the new "Red Shoe" — INR 9,230, matching the exact number of runs he scored in Test cricket — was a subtle hint about a return to the longest format.

Kohli quickly shut down the speculation.

"Na na, I would rather undersell... I'm done with it (Test cricket)," he said.

The remark effectively ended weeks of fan theories and comeback rumours.

Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025, bringing down the curtain on one of the most celebrated red-ball careers in Indian cricket history. He finished with 9,230 runs from 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and seven double hundreds.

The former India captain now remains active only in ODI cricket, with the 2027 World Cup widely expected to be his final chapter in international cricket. He had earlier retired from the T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup final in Barbados in June 2024.

Kohli was expected to return to competitive action after IPL 2026 during India's home ODI series against Afghanistan. However, a hamstring issue delayed his comeback. He has nevertheless been named in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series in England, subject to fitness clearance.