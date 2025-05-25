'Why are you thinking about the next youngster already?': KL Rahul hits out at obsession on future over current form

KL Rahul has remained one of India’s key figures in both ODIs and Tests, yet his place in the XI has rarely felt secure until recent times. Despite delivering several match-winning performances over the years, Rahul has had to navigate an unsettled role in the Test team, often batting out of position while also competing for the wicketkeeping duties in ODIs; most notably with Rishabh Pant until last year. That constant shuffle has left him with the recurring challenge of having to stay at the top of his game across formats without a significant assurance. India's KL Rahul during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(AFP)

In a conversation with Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports Cricket, Rahul addressed this pressure head-on, reflecting on how the scrutiny around his place affects his mindset. He acknowledged that while elite athletes are expected to deliver consistently, it does take a toll when strong performances aren’t enough to silence doubts.

“I don't mind having to prove himself. I think that's how sports go. You never settle. And it's just not for me, it's for every person who plays a sport. You have to always perform, every tournament, every game, and that's the challenge of being an international athlete. I see the same amount of competition for English, Aussie, or Kiwi players,” Rahul began.

“That's not what's hard. The hard part is that people who make decisions seem to forget what a player has done in the recent tournament. That has been a little bit of a challenge for me.”

‘Why change when something is working?’

Rahul gave an example of shifting benchmarks that complicate a player’s place in the Indian setup, especially in ODIs. With India not scheduled to play a 50-over game until mid-August, Rahul pointed out the inconsistency in how fans judge selections.

“I don't know when the next ODI series will be, but by the time the English summer gets over, which could be about five (three) months, you see people writing and commenting that we need to look for players for the 2027 World Cup or the next World Cup after. And sometimes, as a player, you sit back and think, 'why should there be a change when something's working for you? Why are you thinking about the next youngster already?'” Rahul said.

“But I don't think it's a challenge for me. It's for everybody else.”

Rahul is part of India's 18-member squad for the series against England which begins June 20. From this series onwards, however, Rahul's role in the leadership group will likely increase, as he remains one of the key senior players in the squad following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Test format.