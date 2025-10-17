Why Australia should fear India: 7 unforgettable moments from Dhoni's last over heroics to Sachin's elegance

Historically, India have had an absolutely torrid time when touring Australia for ODI cricket. Since the inception of ODI cricket, the first time these two teams faced off against each other Down Under was all the way back in 1980, India have only won 14 times against Australia on Australian soil, across 54 matches. MS Dhoni won player of the match honours during India's first bilateral ODI series win in Australia.(AFP)

That is a lot of losing, and not a lot of winning – but all that means is that those victories are a touch more memorable. Ahead of India’s crucial three-match ODI series in Australia starting this weekend, here is a look at five of the most memorable.

India win first bilateral series in Australia, Chahal destroys AUS, 2019

That 2018/19 tour of Australia is such a memorable one for India, and it was this series that allowed them to end their on-the-road voodoo in Australia. In a winner-takes-all match in Melbourne, the series was 1-1 and at the tipping edge. It was Yuzvendra Chahal who delivered, running through the Aussie middle order en route to spectacular figures of 6/42.

In response, MS Dhoni was promoted to number four, and played a patient knock to take it the last over and wrap things up with 87*.

Earlier in the same series, Kohli’s century in chase gives India the win, 2019

The same series also saw Virat Kohli at his typical best while guiding a tricky chase. Asked to haul down 299 in Adelaide after a Shaun Marsh century, Kohli got the job done, with some support from Dhoni and Jadhav down the order. A man who made his bread and butter from such chases, Kohli scored 104, enough for India to find a result.

India win narrow 9-run contest to win tri-series, 2008

Rolling back through the years, India had found some degree of success against Australia, albeit in a tri-series. Having qualified through to the finals, India took a 1-0 lead, and proceeded to seal it in dramatic fashion by winning by just 9 runs. Sachin Tendulkar’s 91 gave India their platform, but defending just 259, it was Praveen Kumar’s opening burst which gave India the momentum. Gilchrist, Ponting, and Clarke picked up inside the first 9 overs – Kumar made the ball sing, and India ultimately hung on to lift the tri-series trophy.

Ice-cool MS Dhoni completes tough chase in last over, 2012

In that memorable tri-series including Sri Lanka, India didn't have the best of times but did come away with a handful of memorable moments. One such match came in Adelaide, where they beat Australia after MS Dhoni took the chase all the way to the last over. It wasn't a classic Dhoni as he failed to find the boundary – but when India needed it most, with 12 needed off 4 balls, he connected. A drive sending Clint McKay 112m deep into the Adelaide Oval stands.

India end 13-year, 11-match winless run in ODI cricket, 2004

India won an ODI in 1991 in Australia, and wouldn’t win one for the rest of the millennium. In fact, they had to wait all the way until 2004, 11 matches in a row that they lost against Australia. It was important that they snapped the streak to remain within touching distance of a team that had beaten them at the previous year’s World Cup final, who were in the pomp of their powers and looked imperious. VVS Laxman scored a fine century as Tendulkar and Dravid gave him able support, and India breached the 300-run mark. In response, Matthew Hayden also answered with a century, but dangerous finisher Michal Bevan couldn’t take the hosts over the line as he ran out of partners. A steely bounce-back victory.

Jadeja-Pandya stand rescues India, they survive Maxwell scare, 2020

The last time these two teams faced off in an ODI on Aussie soil. India had already lost the series, but going into the third match and with the Test series around the corner, India wanted to avoid a whitewash and regain some momentum. It looked tough at 152/5 with the batting gone on a good surface in Canberra, but Hardik Pandya (92*) stitched a special 150-run partnership with Jadeja to take them to a formidable score. In the chase, Australia looked in control, needing run-a-ball with under six overs left and Glenn Maxwell at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah stepped up as he always does, made a mess of his stumps, and India held on for the win from there.

Manish Pandey's only international century prevents whitewash in close-fought series, 2016

India went into the last match of the 2016 series down 4-0, but that didn't tell the story of the series, in which each of the first three matches saw the chase head to the last over. Australia looked set for a whitewash after piling on 330 in Sydney, with India struggling in the chase, but Manish Pandey kept the innings stitched together while scoring at a decent rate. He entered the last over batting on 98*, saw MS Dhoni hit a six but then get out, and kept his nerve: he hit a four to reach his century, before taking India home in a memorable innings.