Why Ben Stokes, Joe Root run the risk of being banned from participating in IPL until 2027

England Test captain Ben Stokes, as well as star batter Joe Root, opted out of the 2025 IPL mega auction, marking his absence from the Indian Premier League for a second consecutive season. The decision, confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the release of the player registration list, effectively sidelines Stokes from participating in the IPL until 2027. England's Ben Stokes with Joe Root (Action Images via Reuters)

This new restriction stems from a recently implemented BCCI regulation that states any overseas player failing to register for the mega auction will be ineligible for the subsequent year’s player auction, creating a direct impact on Stokes’ eligibility.

Stokes and Root's absence highlights a significant shift in the BCCI’s approach to auction policies. Historically, overseas players like Stokes had the flexibility to skip mega auctions and then re-enter through mini auctions, often securing lucrative contracts. In fact, Stokes himself was one of the biggest beneficiaries of this practice.

After opting out of the 2022 mega auction, he rejoined the IPL in 2023, fetching a hefty Rs. 16.25 crore bid from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the mini auction. Since his debut season in 2017, when he was signed by Rising Pune SuperGiant for Rs. 14.25 crore, Stokes has remained a high-value asset in the IPL marketplace.

The BCCI’s tightened regulations appear to be a move to prevent top players from strategically skipping mega auctions only to re-enter later at potentially higher bids. “Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction,” stated the BCCI. “In case the overseas player doesn’t register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction.”

Duo likely to be eligible for IPL 2027

Adding to this, the BCCI has mandated that any player who withdraws post-auction will face a two-year IPL ban, underscoring the league’s aim to ensure commitment from players once contracts are signed. This policy, in turn, signals a push towards consistency and dependability within franchise rosters.

While Stokes and Root's absence will be felt, he is expected to be eligible for the 2027 season, although his return will need to occur through a mini auction format as per the current regulations. As the IPL heads to Jeddah for its 2025 mega auction on November 24-25, the new rules will likely influence both franchises and players, marking a pivotal evolution in IPL auction dynamics.