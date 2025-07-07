Why Birmingham Test belonged to Shubman Gill - Unprecedented double delight, Virat Kohli overtaken, records in ruins
Shubman Gill's aggregate of 430 at Edgbaston is the highest runs ever scored by any Indian batter in a single Test match.
India Test captain Shubman Gill dominated the Edgbaston Test, and rightfully so; he was adjudged the Player of the Contest after India registered an emphatic 336-run win against England to bring the five-match series to level terms. Gill led from the front by producing a cracking innings of 269 off 387 balls in the first innings and 161 off 162 balls in the second innings.
After being asked to bat first on Day 1, India weathered the early storm before piling on the runs. Gill’s masterclass was supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 87 off 107 in India’s first innings. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also played good supporting roles to Gill's main act.
Shubman Gill learnt from his mistake in the first Test. He threw his wicket away in the first innings after scoring 147. His dismissal led to India collapsing and being bundled out for 471 despite being 430/3 at one stage.
Gill broke a plethora of records at Edgbaston, and here is the full list for the same:
Records set by Gill in Birmingham:
- An aggregate total of 430 set in both the first and third innings at Edgbaston is the highest runs ever scored by any Indian batter in a single test match, just shy of 26 runs behind Graham Gooch who has held the most runs in a single test match against India in 1990.
- Gill’s score of 585 is the highest runs scored by any Indian Captain in the first two tests, behind Graeme Smith’s 621 at England in 2003.
- Gill also surpassed Virat Kohli’s 254 vs South Africa at Pune in 2019 by putting up a mammoth 269 runs in his second innings at Edgbaston. It marked the highest score by an Indian test captain and batsman.
- Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s 241 at Sydney in 2004 and currently stands third in the most runs in an away test match behind Virender Sehwag’s 309 and Rahul Dravid’s 270.
- Shubman Gill joins Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid after putting up a double century in the 3rd innings in the second test.
- This feat makes Gill’s 269 the seventh-highest scorer as an Indian test captain and eighth in visiting batter, ahead of legends Zaheer Abbas and Graeme Smith.