Why CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja–Sanju Samson trade could backfire as their biggest IPL gamble yet

Chennai Super Kings flirting with a Sanju Samson trade at the cost of Ravindra Jadeja is peak IPL drama. Marquee captain-keeper in yellow, one of India’s crucial white-ball batters, new face of the post-Dhoni era - it sounds irresistible. Ravindra Jadeja for CSK and Sanju Samson for RR.(Getty)

But once you put Chepauk, roles, and numbers under the scanner, the question becomes inevitable: Does Samson actually make CSK a better team, or does this deal hollow out their core?

Jadeja’s importance as a core member of CSK

Jadeja’s IPL value is just pure output across multiple seasons. Across his IPL career, he has 3,260 runs at 27.86 with five fifties and 170 wickets as a left-arm spinner. Take into account his brilliance as a fielder, and Jadeja emerges as a genuine three-skill pillar and not a fading mascot.

Now, let us drop him onto the Chepauk map:

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Ravindra Jadeja has played 55 matches and has picked up 37 wickets at an average of 27.51. He has also scored 518 runs at the venue at a strike rate of around 120. While the numbers are not elite, his presence in the team as a utility player has always been advantageous for the five-time IPL champions.

In other words, CSK already owns a player who has cracked the surface with both disciplines. In a league where quality Indian spin bowling all-rounders are rare, that is a built-in home advantage you simply cannot replicate with money alone.

Layer that on the tip of the franchise context: Jadeja is now CSK’s all-time leading wicket taker in IPL. So, they are not just trading an all-rounder. You are trading the bowler who best understands your home venue and your most prolific wicket-taker in franchise history.

Sanju Samson, the right deal?

Overall, Sanju Samson is absolutely a top-tier IPL batter with over 4,700 runs in the league and a strike rate of around 140. His numbers give the idea that he is a generic IPL asset; he is gold.

But as a part of the CSK line-up, he will be playing most of his games in Chepauk, and that is where the concern is.

At the MA Chidambaram, Samson has played five IPL matches. He has scored just 59 runs at an average of 11.80 and a strike rate of 100. Yes, the sample size is small, and yes, players can evolve. But CSK would be paying premium trade capital for a batter whose historical record at their home ground is well below average. At the very moment, they are trying to rediscover Chepauk as a fortress after a 2025 season where they misread pitches and lost their home aura.

So, you end up with this contrast:

Jadeja at Chepauk is a proven wicket taker, a solid lower-order batter, and has well-established credentials as a part of the system.

Samson at Chepauk is a less-than-average batter, and there is no evidence that he would be of any use at their home ground.

Trading scarcity for surplus

From a squad-build lens, the logic gets even harsher.

CSK’s 2025 collapse was a misfire of batting, loss of home advantage, and structural issues in the middle. The problems were so big that even Dhoni’s return to captaincy couldn’t reverse the slide. In that situation, the last thing you want to do is:

Remove your primary all-round weapon, and replace him with a profile that, while valuable, is much easier to find than a Jadeja-type all-rounder.

Jadeja gives you four overs, left-handed batting, and elite fielding in one slot. To mimic that if he leaves, CSK likely need:

One specialist spinner, and

Another lower-order batter/all-rounder to bulk up finishing and depth.

That burns up roster spots and auction purse, and it eats into overseas flexibility, all to acquire a batter whose Chepauk record is, so far, ordinary.

Samson absolutely raises CSK’s ceiling in flat-pitch away games and long-term leadership. But the opportunity cost of losing Jadeja’s multi-skill package is larger than the gain if swapping in another high-end top-order batter.

Taken in totality - Jadeja’s historic and current value at Chepauk, Samson’s underwhelming number there, and CSK’s recent struggles to defend their home turf - calling this anything but a strategic blunder for Super Kings would be generous.