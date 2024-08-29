‘Why do you need bowling coach when I’m there?': Zaheer Khan minces no words as Morkel quits LSG to join Gambhir's India

There are no prizes to guess who will call the shots at the Lucknow Super Giants from IPL 2025 as far as matters related to the team are concerned. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who has been appointed as the mentor of the side, a place left vacant after Gautam Gambhir moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of this year's IPL, has made his intentions clear. He is there to make a change and he is there to get results. LSG mentor Zaheer Khan with owner Sanjiv Goenka

Under former team mentor Gautam Gambhir, the team made successive playoffs after making their debut in 2022. But, after the departure of Gambhir, LSG struggled to replicate their success this season and finished a lowly seventh. Another important member of the lSG support staff, apart from Gambhir, left the team recently. Former South Africa speedster Morne Morkel took up the role of India's bowling coach after being approached by Gambhir and is set to join the team in September.

Morkel was LSG's bowling coach even in the last IPL. LSG are yet to announce his replacement. Ask Zaheer, and he says is there a need. "Do you need a bowling coach when I'm here? I will do everything that the team needs," Zaheer said at the media interaction at the RPSG Group Headquarters in Kolkata.

Zaheer believes the building blocks are already in place; all he needs to do is tweak certain things to make LSG a champion side.

"LSG are a relatively young franchise in IPL, but it has not been looked upon like that, the building blocks are pretty much in place," Zaheer said.

"They have made a lot of progress. The consistency with reaching playoffs, which is so tough in this fiercely-contested competition, is something that gives me a lot of confidence when I'm looking at coming and contributing to the franchise's success.

"We have similar stances on many things when it comes to cricket, where LSG should go in future, what kind of cricketing values, the brand of cricket the team should look to play."The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.

‘Ready to perform any role for LSG’: Zaheer

Expectations will be high from the former India star who said he's ready to do anything, that needs to be done, for the franchise.

"The process is something that will be required and which will be my responsibility. I will make sure that the process, that is required for each individual to express themselves fully to bring a lot of victories to the franchise, is in place.

"I will be closely looking at the decision-making for LSG to go to the next level. Hopefully this season is going to be the special one and the beginning of something very, very special for this franchise," Zaheer added.

At Mumbai Indians, Zaheer served as the director of cricket before taking on the role of head of global development.

It is learnt that Zaheer will also be involved in scouting and player-development programme during the off season.

Before getting into coaching, Zaheer played for three IPL teams -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.

Over 10 seasons, Zaheer appeared in 100 matches for these teams, claiming 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.

His final outing in the IPL was in 2017 when he captained the Delhi Daredevils, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.