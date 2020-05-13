Why don’t you play along the ground: Former coach Greg Chappell on how he groomed MS Dhoni’s finishing skills

cricket

Who is the best finisher in modern-day cricket? On being asked this question, several current and former cricketers, coaches, and pundits come up with a similar answer - Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni, throughout his career, was tasked with taking India to victory in close games, and the former India captain did so effectively. Usually coming down to bat at no. 6, Dhoni showed his ability to stick it out in the middle, and then went for a few big ones late in the game to help his side to a win. Not only for India - he displayed similar abilities with the bat for Chennai Super Kings. Describing Dhoni as the “best finisher” in the game, former India coach Greg Chappell revealed the advice he gave to him when he saw him batting

. Speaking on PlayWrite Foundation Facebook page, the former Australia cricketer said: “I vividly remember that I was left awestruck when I saw him batting for the first time. He was definitely the most exciting cricketer in India at that time. He used to hit the ball from the most unusual positions. He is the most powerful batsman I have ever seen.”

He added: “I remember his knock of 183 against Sri Lanka and how he tore them apart. It was power hitting at its very best. The next match was in Pune. I asked MS, ‘why don’t you play along the ground more instead of trying to hit every ball to the boundary’. We were chasing 260 odd and were in a good position and Dhoni was playing a contrasting innings to the one he had played just couple of days before.

“We still needed 20 runs to win and Dhoni asked me, through 12th man RP Singh if he could hit sixes. I told him not until the target was in single digit. When we needed six runs to win, he finished the game with a six,” he said.

Chappell further said “I always used to challenge him if he could finish the game. There used to be a booming smile on his face, whenever he used to score the winning runs. He is definitely the best finisher the game has ever seen.”