Home / Cricket / Why KL Rahul is ‘missing the IPL a lot’

Why KL Rahul is ‘missing the IPL a lot’

KL Rahul, who had been in terrific form for India in white-ball cricket before the Covid-19 canceled all cricketing activities, said he was really looking forward to leading KXIP which has the likes of Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Glenn Maxwell.

cricket Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:20 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kings XI Punjab cricketers Chris Gayle (L) and Lokesh Rahul run between the wickets during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL)
Kings XI Punjab cricketers Chris Gayle (L) and Lokesh Rahul run between the wickets during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) (AFP)
         

India batsman KL Rahul and West Indies opener Chirs Gayle said they have missed the IPL a lot. The 13th edition of IPL which was supposed to be played between March and May this year was postponed indefinitely by BCCI in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rahul was appointed as the captain of Kings XI Punjab after KXIP decided to let R Ashwin go – their captain for the last two seasons. The Karnataka right-hander, who had been in terrific form for India in white-ball cricket before the Covid-19 canceled all cricketing activities, said he was really looking forward to leading KXIP which has the likes of Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Glenn Maxwell.

“I actually have missed the IPL a lot. It was going to be a big season for me captaining the team and I felt like we have got some really really exciting players in the line-up,” Rahul told teammate Mayank Agarwal during the show ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ which was uploaded on IPL’s official website.

 

“I was really looking forward to playing with Chris and you and Maxi and few other guys coming in,” Rahul added.

Gayle, who was retained by KXIP for IPL 2020, said he is missing cricket in general. The West Indian opener is one of those who plies his trade in T20 leagues across the globe but the current situation has not allowed him to travel anywhere.

“I am missing cricket as a whole, to be honest. This is the longest I have ever been home. Normally, I would be away playing for some franchise,” Gayle told Agarwal when he was asked the same question about missing IPL by Agarwal.

“But for me, this is the longest I have spent at home. It is life and this is just part of nature and we have to just accept it. Life goes on you know... can’t complain much,” Gayle said.

