Why Pakistan will wear the pink jersey in 1st T20I against South Africa

Pakistan will look to move past the heartbreak of their Asia Cup final loss to India last month in Dubai as they begin preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup with a three-match T20I series at home against South Africa. The contest begins in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, with both teams coming off a 1-1 drawn Test series in Pakistan. Pakistan to face South Africa in 1st T20I in Rawalpindi(AP)

Ahead of the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled a new pink kit on social media, captioned: "Turning pink for a cause that matters."

Earlier, PCB had revealed in a media release that the gesture was to show support towards the "Pink Ribbon Pakistan” campaign during #PINKtober, the month dedicated to breast cancer awareness. Based on the initiative, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will don the specially designed pink jerseys, while South African players and match officials will wear pink ribbons to show their support.

The coaching staff of both teams and the commentators involved in the match will also participate in the campaign, wearing the pink ribbon. In addition, the stumps in the first T20I in Rawalpindi will be painted pink, and commentators will share breast cancer awareness messages throughout the broadcast.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board takes immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society," PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said.

"Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives."

This is not the first time that a cricket team has shown support towards breast cancer awareness. South Africa annually hosts the Pink ODI at home, where the home team wear the pink kit. Meanwhile, in Australia, each year, Day 3 of the New Year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January features Jane McGrath Day, held in memory of Glenn McGrath’s late wife, who died of breast cancer. It is marked in pink to raise awareness and funds for the cause.