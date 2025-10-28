'You are being unjust to Sanju Samson': Gambhir's T20 World Cup plan under fire as Shubman Gill shown the ticking clock

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra stated that T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill will be under pressure in the upcoming five-match series against Australia, not only due to his underwhelming Asia Cup returns, but also because players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are breathing down his neck. Chopra also suggested that head coach Gautam Gambhir’s T20 World Cup plans will be tested in the contest against Australia, as he faces scrutiny for overlooking Samson and Jaiswal for the opening slot. Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill are part of the India T20I squad for Australia series

Gill did not make a strong return to T20I cricket in the Asia Cup last month. Playing in the international format after more than a year, the youngster, who was elevated to the vice-captaincy role, with the BCCI reportedly looking at the 25-year-old as the future leader in the format, managed only 127 runs in seven innings at an average of 21.16.

Gill's return saw Samson lose his opening slot, despite the Kerala batter having proven his worth in the role over the last 12 months, which included three centuries as well. The wicketkeeper-batter was instead used as a lower middle-order option with no fixed batting position.

Chopra reckoned Gill's return led to Samson incurring an unfair blow, and that it's time for the India star to vindicate the call in the series against Australia.

“This T20I series will be extremely important for Shubman Gill. It’s important for him because runs weren’t scored when he was elevated to ODI captaincy. Again, you can’t read too much into it because it’s just been one series. I get that. So it’s not like there is a question on his place,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“People are breathing down his neck. One is in the team itself. Sanju Samson had opened and done well. You are keeping him with the team and making him bat down the order. Many times, it seems like you are being unjust to Sanju Samson. There is pressure if you are not making him open,” he added.

It's not just Samson that Chopra mentioned. He also highlighted that Jaiswal, who is currently not in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in 2026, is also waiting in the wings.

“Yasahsvi Jaiswal is around the corner. He says he is also there and should also be played, and that he would also hit if he is played. So making Yashasvi Jaiswal sit out also becomes an issue of pressure,” Chopra observed.