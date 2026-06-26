Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn’t playing for India in 1st T20I against Ireland in Belfast

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to wait for his senior India debut. The 15-year-old is standing on the cusp of history as he looks to become the youngest-ever debutant for Team India. However, the 15-year-old wasn't included in the playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday, and thereby needs to wait to break Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing 36-year-old record. The Master Blaster had made his debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to wait for his debut. (BCCI- X)

If Sooryavanshi makes his debut on Sunday in the second T20I, then he would become the youngest debutant ever for India, for both men's and women's cricket. The record is currently held by Shafali Verma, who first played for India at the age of 15 years and 239 days.

Also Read: IND vs IRE LIVE Score: Check our coverage of the 1st T20I in Belfast Speaking at the toss, India captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that the team wanted to go with continuity and hence there was no place for Sooryavanshi for now. “Unfortunately, he isn't playing. He is a gun player, but we have got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliantly in the past couple of series for India. We are backing the majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous work," said Iyer.

“He will get his opportunity when the time comes,” he added.

As disappointing as the news is for Sooryavanshi fans, Iyer makes a valid point. The last T20I India played was the World Cup final, where they demolished New Zealand by 96 runs to be crowned champions for a third time. In that match, opener Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century, while his partner Sanju Samson top-scored with 89 and went on to win the Player of the Tournament award.

With both openers in red-hot form, it would make little sense for Sooryavanshi to replace either. Only time will tell whether Sooryavanshi plays the second T20I on Sunday, but rest assured, breaking into the playing XI will not be a cakewalk for him.

Sooryavanshi's recent form Just a few days back, Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest List-A fifty, scoring the half-century of just 11 balls against Sri Lanka A in the final of the Tri-Nation Series. He went on to score 94 runs off 29 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes, to set up the win for Tilak Varma's India A.

Earlier, Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, had said that Sooryavanshi picked himself for the tours of Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games, due to his performance in the IPL 2026. The teen prodigy won the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 237.31. He also smashed Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in a single edition of the tournament.

Sooryavanshi began the 2026 season with a bang, playing a whirlwind knock of 175 in the U19 World Cup final against England, helping India win the tournament.

What did Sitanshu Kotak say? Ahead of the first T20I against Ireland, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had phenomenal things to say about Sooryavanshi. However, he had refrained from giving a clear answer whether the youngster would make his debut in the first T20I or not.

“I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs. That also won't be right,” Kotak told reporters on the eve of the first T20I.

“Obviously, it depends on the team management. What we plan to do in this match. That is a different thing. But I think it is a very thin line between trying to give somebody an opportunity and you being unfair to some other player,” he added.

Kotak also disagreed with the notion that Sooryavanshi needs to be viewed differently because of his limited exposure to domestic cricket.

"I feel that the level of maturity, decision-making, and intent of those who perform at this level will always be good. More than that, as long as he feels that he is part of the team and he can freely behave the way he behaves in other teams, that is good enough." Kotak said.