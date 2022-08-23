‘Why were you showing your bat to the umpire?’: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan engage in fun banter after 3-0 clean sweep

India had a successful trip to Zimbabwe as the Men In Blue completed a clean sweep over their opponents in the three-match ODI series. The KL Rahul-led Indian unit dominated the action in the first two encounters, winning the first ODI by 10 wickets and the second by 5 wickets. The hosts put up a fight-led by Sikandar Raja in the third and final ODI, which Zimbabwe lost by 13 runs in a chase of 290.

The final encounter saw two centuries being scored, one from each side. While Raja played 115-run knock off 95 balls, Shubman Gill smashed his maiden ton in ODIs. The youngster, who was playing his 9th ODI, scored 130 off 97 balls and during the course of his innings stitched a solid third-wicket partnership with Ishan Kishan.

The pair added 140 runs for the third wicket, before Kishan was run-out for 50 off 61 balls, which also created a bit of confusion in the middle. The incident took place in the 43rd over bowled by Brad Evans. The opening delivery of the over saw the ball went and thud Gill's pads, following which the Zimbabwe fielders appealed for an LBW.

While Gill was consumed with the appeal against him, since he was vey much close to the century, his partner Kishan in an attempt to steal a quick single had already ran half the length of the pitch. The umpire gave it not-out but Kishan was run-out at the non-striker's end.

After the match, the pair discussed the incident in length, which led to a fun banter. The video of the same is shared on bcci.tv, where Gill can be seen admitting it was his mistake. “It was totally my fault. There was that appeal and I didn’t see the ball," but quickly added: "But I told you to wait."

Kishan in response tried pulling his teammate's leg and asked: “Why were you showing your bat to the umpire? Even if he gives you out, you have a review."

A smiling Gill then responded: “In the moment, you don’t think so much about it.”

Despite inflicting a run-out, Zimbabwe still went for a decision review against Gill and Kishan, who was already walking back to the pavilion was asked to wait. However, TV replays showed a clear spike and Gill went to complete his century six balls.

