'Told him 'Yuvi pa, 100 nahi aa raha'. His reply was...': Shubman Gill on Yuvraj Singh's 'you deserved that ton' tweet

Shortly after Shubman Gill registered his maiden century for India, Twitter was abuzz with several former players congratulating the young batter on his achievement. After coming close to scoring a hundred, Gill finally notched up his first-ever three-digit score for India, three years after making his international debut. Gill's 130 off 97 was the catalyst behind India's narrow win over Zimbabwe in the third ODI in Harare which helped KL Rahul and Co. seal the series 3-0.

With congratulatory wishes flowing left, right and centre, one particular tweet from Yuvraj Singh proved what the century meant for Gill. "Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill. You seriously deserved that ton! Congratulations on your first 100. Many more to come, this is just a start #indiavszim," Yuvraj, who has been a mentor of sorts to Gill, had tweeted.

Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton ! Congratulations on your first 💯 many more to come this is just a start 🤛 #indiavszim — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2022

After the match, Gill, who was adjudged Player of the Match, was asked by team-mate Ishan Kishan during an interview what the tweet from someone as legendary as Yuvraj meant to him. In reply, Gill stated that he had in fact, had a word with Yuvraj before his departure for the tour of Zimbabwe, and even expressed his concern of not getting a century for India. He had put up scores of 82 not and an unbeaten 98 against West Indies, but couldn't get to the elusive figure – that is, until Monday happened.

"I just met him before coming to Zimbabwe and he just told me that you're batting well and just go there and when you're set, look to bat through. I was telling him '100 nahi aa raha' (I'm not getting that hundred). And his reply was 'Don't worry, it'll come'," Gill said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

Besides his daddy hundred, which included 15 fours and a six, Gill also took a crucial catch to dismiss Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza, who had scored a beautiful half-century and was threatening to take the match away from India. Gill completed a fine catch in the deep, which ended Raza's knock as India managed to win the dead rubber by 13 runs.

"The game was pretty tight. We didn't expect the game to go this deep but this is what cricket is about. When the ball went in the air, first I was thinking, 'ok, it's coming to me at an easy pace'. But the ball was dipping and I was like 'it shouldn't fall down'. So I just dived to take the catch," Gill said about his game-changing catch.

