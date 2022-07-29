'Why would he care about my advice?': Shahid Afridi's no-nonsense reply after reporter asks him about Virat Kohli's form

Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch with the bat for the past few months. In the recently-concluded tour of England where Kohli took part in the rescheduled fifth Test, two T20Is and as many ODIs, the batter failed to cross the 20-run mark. Additionally, he was rested for the ongoing tour of West Indies that consisted of three ODIs and five games in the shortest format. His absence from the side raised further concerns over his form and the team management's plan about Kohli.

While there are reports suggesting that the batter might come back to the side for the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, the former cricketers continue to speak on Kohli's struggles on the crease. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was also asked about the former India skipper; however, he had a rather straightforward response.

“Why would he care about my advice? He has to perform because the expectations from him are so high from Virat. And for a very long time, there has been no performance from him according to the standards that he has set for himself,” Afridi said during an interaction with reporters in a video posted by Sports Paktv.

The former Pakistan captain was also asked about the upcoming clashes between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup later this year. While Afridi didn't speak on the Indian team, he had a warning for the Pakistan side.

“As far as Pakistan team is concerned, it is a balanced side. I hope that not only in Asia Cup, but even in the World Cup, our performances will be good. I hope the players are fit, because I don't see much strength on the bench. But the 11-12 first-team players that we have, they are very strong and I hope they will bring in good results,” said the former captain.

