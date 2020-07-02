e-paper
Jul 02, 2020
Home / Cricket / WI head coach Phil Simmons rejoins team after mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 tests

WI head coach Phil Simmons rejoins team after mandatory quarantine and COVID-19 tests

Simmons had found himself in a soup after board member Conde Riley had sought his “immediate removal” for moving out of the team’s bio-secure location in the UK to attend his father-in-law’s funeral ahead of the three-Test series against England beginning July 8.

cricket Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Manchester
West Indies coach Phil Simmons looks on during a West Indies training session at Blundstone Arena.
West Indies coach Phil Simmons looks on during a West Indies training session at Blundstone Arena.(Getty Images)
         

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has rejoined his team ahead of the opening Test against England after being in mandatory quarantine and clearing the COVID-19 tests following his decision to attend a family funeral.

“Phil Simmons is back on the job. The West Indies head coach returned to the field with his players on Thursday after his mandatory quarantine and COVID 19 tests,” Cricket West Indies said on Thursday.”He was part of the warm-up and pre-match preparations as West Indies continued their four-day warm-up match at the Old Trafford,” it further stated.

Simmons had found himself in a soup after board member Conde Riley had sought his “immediate removal” for moving out of the team’s bio-secure location in the UK to attend his father-in-law’s funeral ahead of the three-Test series against England beginning July 8.

However, the 57-year-old Simmons received the backing of Board president Ricky Skerritt, who insisted that he had taken permission before venturing out.

Simmons, who is in his second stint as West Indies coach, was in self-isolation at the team’s on-site hotel at Old Trafford after being granted a request for compassionate leave before the squad left for Britain.

West Indies is currently playing the second and final intra-squad game as part of their preparation for the three-test series, which will mark the resumption of international cricket.

