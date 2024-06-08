WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis

Uganda registering their first win in World Cup is nothing less than massive. After being humbled by Afghanistan in their first match, Uganda bounced back to clinch a low-scoring game against Papua New Guinea. The win gave a major boost to Uganda's cricket and would go a long way in redefining their progress in future tournaments. T20 World Cup, MATCH 18: West Indies v Uganda: Fantasy 11 Prediction(PTI)

On the other hand, West Indies had to do the hard yards in their first game against Papua New Guinea, which they eventually won by five wickets while chasing a target of 137 in 19 overs. Both teams have never met each other in any format of the game, but Uganda with confidence under their wings can pull off an upset win. In the matches that have happened so far, no one is a favourite. Do you think Uganda have the ability to do the unthinkable?

West Indies likely XI

Batter: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford

Allrounder: Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd

Bowler: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Uganda likely XI

Batter: Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi (wk), Robinson Obuya

Allrounder: Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa

Bowler: Juma Miyagi, Brian Masaba (c)

Player Statistics (West Indies)

NICHOLAS POORAN IN T20 WORLD CUPS

INNINGS - 9

RUNS - 155

AVERAGE - 17.22

STRIKE RATE - 117.42

50-PLUS – 0

ANDRE RUSSELL IN T20 WORLD CUPS

INNINGS - 19

WICKETS - 20

AVERAGE - 23.75

ECONOMY RATE - 8.55

4-PLUS – 0

Nicholas Pooran: After Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran is the second leading run-scorer for West Indies in the T20Is with 1875 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman's game is best suited for the T20 format and West Indies would want him to deliver the goods in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell with his allround abilities makes for an automatic selection in the T20 format. Recently at the IPL, he played a key hand in Kolkata Knight Riders clinching the title for the third time. More than his big hitting, West Indies would depend on his bowling skills because up his sleeve he has many variations.

Players who can make a difference

Brandon King: Brandon King will be the batter to watch out for in the powerplay because of his brilliant record in the T20Is. In his last nine T20Is, King has scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 144.75. However, shot making won’t be easy on a sluggish track in Guyana, and it would be his technique and temperament that would hold key.

Roston Chase: He has shown remarkable performance since his return to the T20I squad this year. In 2024, he has bowled his full quota of four overs in three out of four T20Is, claiming four wickets while maintaining an economy rate of under six runs per over. Additionally, his batting contributions have been impressive, with scores of 37, 32 not out, 67 not out, and 42 not out, with an impressive strike rate of 154.78.

Player Statistics (Uganda)

SIMON SSESAZI IN T20Is

INNINGS - 78

RUNS - 2077

AVERAGE - 30.54

STRIKE RATE - 123.26

50-PLUS – 16

ALPESH RAMJANI IN T20IS

INNINGS - 40

WICKETS - 73

AVERAGE - 9.20

ECONOMY RATE - 4.82

4-PLUS - 3

Simon Ssesazi: Simon Ssesazi is Uganda's star batter having the experience under his belt too. He opens the batting for Uganda and has scored 2077 runs which includes 16 fifties. In his last 10 matches, Ssesazi has scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 150.3.

Alpesh Ramjani: Alpesh Ramjani is one of the experienced players Uganda have, an in his last 10 matches has picked 17 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.44. In the match against the West Indies he will have a key role to play, both with the bat and ball.

Players who can make a difference

Riazat Ali Shah: A rising star in Ugandan cricket, played a crucial role in navigating a tricky chase against PNG, scoring a steady 33 runs off 56 balls after an early setback. With a strike rate of 122.7 in his 59 T20I appearances, he aims to increase his scoring pace in the upcoming match against West Indies.

Henry Ssenyondo: An experienced and successful bowler for Uganda over the years, and if included he could prove to be quite handful in conditions favouring the bowlers. The pitch is expected to be sluggish and with variable bounce, which are ideal conditions for Ssenyondo to exploit. Moreover, against a deadly batting lineup, Uganda would like someone of Ssenyondo’s experience.

Head-to-head

West Indies and Uganda have not played against each other in the T20Is. The T20 World Cup 2024 match in Guyana would be their first clash. However, in their recent five T20I matches, West Indies have all five and Uganda have won three.

Venue details

The Providence Stadium in Guyana has hosted 17 matches including the games in this T20 World Cup so far. Teams have opted to bowl 10 times at this venue compared to seven times electing to bat. The toss win and match win percentage in Guyana is 35.29%. Nine matches out of 16 have been won batting second at this stadium with as many as 3 with no results. It's historically a slow ground with the average innings score being just 129.

Match prediction

This match could well turn out to be a one-sided affair with the West Indies dominating the show right from ball one, unless Uganda decide to put up a spirited performance. West Indies are favourites just by the presence of a star-studded lineup with T20 specialists there in the squad.

FANTASY XI

Openers: Brandon King, Johnson Charles

Batters: Nicholas Pooran, Simon Ssesazi

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

Backup Players

Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, Dinesh Nakrani