Wild scenes in Mumbai as Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur unveil 'team song' after World Cup win: 'Future is bright'

India’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final has led to some truly raucous celebrations, befitting a maiden title being won on home soil. After the DY Patil Stadium erupted in the winning moments, the Indian players took a lap of honour and received the trophy to a still-packed crowd enjoying this watershed moment. Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates the World Cup win alongside her teammates.(ANI)

However, the celebrations continued even in private after all the fans had left, as the team returned to the middle of a pitch, this time with the stadium empty and in darkness. Here, Jemimah Rodrigues and her teammates delivered on a promise they had given fans years ago.

“We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night," an excited Jemimah said in a video shared to BCCI social media channels.

With that, the players and the entirety of the support staff launched into performing a song that was clearly well-rehearsed and had been an anthem for the team in the years leading up to this triumph.

What were the lyrics of India's team song?

“Team India, Team India, kardein sabki hawa tight, Team India is here to fight. Koi na leta humko light, our future is bright,” went the first verse of the team song, translating to how India were prepared to beat all their opponents comprehensively and their new stature as a top team in the international scene.

With the players and staff banging empty plastic bottles against their hands or even on the ground to create a rhythm, the song continued: “Chand pe chalenge, sath me uthenge, hum hai Team India, hum sath me jitenge (we’ll go to the moon, we will rise together, we are Team India, we will win together).”

The song finished with the players screaming along to the final verse of this hyped-up song: “Na lega koi panga, kar denge hum danga. Rahega sabse upar, humara tiranga. Hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India (No one will mess with us because we will fight. Our tiranga flag will fly the highest, we are Team India, we are Team India.)”

The song ended with a celebratory shout, before the World Cup was raised back in the air again to commemorate India’s famous and historic night in Navi Mumbai.