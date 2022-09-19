Home / Cricket / ‘Will be a very important factor’: Ashish Nehra picks Australia’s ‘key player’ for India T20I series

‘Will be a very important factor’: Ashish Nehra picks Australia’s ‘key player’ for India T20I series

cricket
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 06:14 PM IST

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra picked Australia's ‘key player’ for the upcoming T20I series vs India, and stated that his runs will be important for the visitors.

Ashish Nehra picked Australia's ‘key player’ for the upcoming series vs India.(Hindustan Times)
Ashish Nehra picked Australia's ‘key player’ for the upcoming series vs India.(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Sports Desk

With Aaron Finch announcing his ODI retirement during Australia's recent home series against New Zealand, all eyes will be on the 35-year-old in the upcoming T20I fixtures vs India. Despite his ODI retirement, he will remain as the T20I captain and will lead the team in the upcoming series. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the batter will be the visiting side's 'key player' in the series, starting from Tuesday in Mohali.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Nehra said, "Key player I would say is Aaron Finch because he's captain and he's someone who has not been in the best of form in the last few months if you see. He has retired from 50-over cricket, but is still playing T20 cricket."

Also Read | 'We criticise ourselves more than you all do': KL Rahul on strike-rate debate

"He will be opening. If you can lead from the front, if you go into the tournament with confidence, it makes a big difference."

"His runs are important for Australia and its dressing room atmosphere."

"So Aaron Finch will be a very important factor for Australia in this particular Series going forward in the World Cup", he further added.

Many fans and experts feel Finch's ODI retirement decision comes after his poor form this year in that format. He will be hoping to find some momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in October this year. Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels Pat Cummins could become Australia’s next ODI captain. Speaking on The ICC Review, he said, "I think it’ll be Pat Cummins, to be honest."

"I know he doesn’t play all the ODIs for obvious reasons, because his workload in Test cricket has been, like all the fast bowlers, very high in the last few years.

"I know they are very conscious of making sure that they’ve got Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Mitchell) Starc a 100 percent fit and healthy for the big Test series to come around.

"But look, I’ll be surprised if it wasn’t Pat Cummins", he further added. The first T20I between India and Australia will be held in Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association on Tuesday, followed by the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. The third and final T20I is scheduled for Sunday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ashish nehra india vs australia india cricket team australia cricket team aaron finch + 3 more
ashish nehra india vs australia india cricket team australia cricket team aaron finch + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out