Will be happy if I can be 5-10 percent as good as Dhoni: Ben Dunk

Australian cricketer Ben Dunk believes that former India skipper MS Dhoni was the no. 1 wicketkeeper-batsman in the world and said that he would be happy if he could play even 5 percent as good as him some day. Dunk said he drew inspiration from Adam Gilchrist in his early years but the rising Australia wicket-keeper batsman wants to emulate Dhoni in his career.

"I think MS is really the number one wicket-keeper batsman we have ever seen. The way he has played over for a long period of time. He is amazing. I often ask Russell Radhakrishnan what would MS (Dhoni) do in situations of a game," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"His legacy, his record speaks for himself, he takes the game from a situation when win seems impossible and he is able to somehow win the game all the time. If I can play 5 to 10 percent as good as MS I will be very happy," Dunk added.

"Growing up I looked up to Adam Gilchrist as a left-handed batsman and then I fell in love with Kevin Pietersen's game during the 2005 Ashes series, I was in boarding school and stayed up late to watch the series. He played really well and I loved watching him," Dunk said.

Dunk is currently playing for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League whose team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, is also the team manager of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dunk also said that he keeps asking the team manager as to how would Dhoni react in a particular situation.

Dunk has played five T20Is for Australia so far in his career. The left-handed batsman will now be seen in action for Qalandars in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league. The showpiece event will be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

(With ANI inputs)