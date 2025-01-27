'Miracle if Bumrah turns up 100 per cent fit': Agarkar handed grim update as India hit by fresh Champions Trophy setback

As India wait with bated breath for Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy fate, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is reportedly aware that an injury turnaround could be nothing short of a miracle. Hence, they are keeping a backup ready for the ICC tournament, which will begin next month in Dubai. Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test vs Australia

According to a report in the Times of India, Bumrah, who suffered from a back injury earlier this month during the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, is set to be assessed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rowan Schouten in New Zealand, with a consultation visit planned based on the initial reports.

“The BCCI medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline,” an unnamed BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Bumrah, along with the rest of the fast bowlers who were part of the Australia tour, have been rested following the arduous campaign. Hence, they were not picked for the T20I series against England, nor did anyone make themselves available for the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy group games. The report added that Bumrah was set to be evaluated last week after the break. These reports will be sent to Schouten, who previously operated the India star after he had missed the 2022 T20 World Cup. While selectors have their fingers crossed on Bumrah's return for the Champions Trophy, it is believed that they aren't keen on pushing hard given that he will be needed during the long tour of England in June.

“The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period of time,” the source said. “The selectors will only be informed if he is ready to take the field after the entire process is complete. The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it."

Who will replace Bumrah?

If Bumrah is ruled out of the tournament, selectors will have to pick a back-up fast bowler. Recently, Harshit Rana was added to the Indian ODI side for the first two matches against England at home.

While it will be interesting to see if the Delhi speedster makes the Champions Trophy squad in Bumrah's stead, sources have told TOI that Mohammed Siraj, who was snubbed for the ICC tournament, could earn a selection as a back-up pacer.