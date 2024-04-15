Will Cameron Green replace Glenn Maxwell? Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad likely XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be desperate to bounce back in the tournament before it gets too late for them. Check RCB vs SRH likely XIs
Time is running out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they have lost five out of their six IPL 2024 matches already and lagging way behind in the playoffs race. Place at the bottom of the table RCB will next face high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. It is going to be a litmus test for the RCB bowling unit to stop the explosive SRH batting line-up consisting of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram.
After suffering hammering against Mumbai Indians, the RCB management might look to their bench and give Lockie Ferguson his debut cap by dropping Reece Topley.
The injury to Glenn Maxwell in the last match might make way for Cameron Green to get another chance to shine in the RCB colours.
However, it is not going to be an easy match for RCB despite playing at the home ground as SRH have been attacking in a pack this season which is contrasting to Faf du Plessis and Co's display so far.
RCB likely playing XI if bowl first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
RCB likely playing XI if bat first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning momentum
Pat Cummins and Co. have played a fearless brand of cricket thus far in the tournament with batters not targeting the milestones but batting with an aggressive approach.
They have one of the most explosive batting line-ups in the tournament with a good mix of Indian and international talents.
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen are in incredible form this season while young 20-year-old Nitish Reddy also displayed good signs in the last match with a fine half-century.
SRH also have a potent pace attack which can pose a big threat for Virat Kohli and other RCB batters who have already shown inconsistency.
SRH likely playing XI if bat first: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat
SRH likely playing XI if bowl first: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
