'Will deal with it appropriately': Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on Virat Kohli's explosive remarks

Former white-ball skipper Virat Kohli's presser remarks ahead of India's departure for the South Africa tour has triggered a storm by exposing an underlying tension between him and the administrators. And BCCI President Sourav Ganguly broke his silence on Kohli explosive remarks for the first time since Wednesday saying that the board will deal with the issue appropriately.

Opening up on the remarks, Ganguly told local mediapersons on Thursday, "No statements, no press conference. We will deal with it appropriately, leave it to (the) BCCI."

Months after Kohli had stepped down from his role as a T20I captain, Ganguly had said that BCCI had asked him to reconsider his decision. However, the 33-year-old contradicted Ganguly's words on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: 'Pay attention to tour': Furious Kapil Dev lashes out at Kohli, Ganguly for 'talking badly about each other in public'

Kohli had said, "Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on December 8 for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20I captaincy."

"When I left the T20I captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers). I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that ‘you should not leave T20 captaincy’," he added.

Earlier, Ganguly had told PTI in an interview that the board had requested Kohli to continue as the T20I skipper, but on stepping down from his role, the selectors removed him from ODI captaincy as well and Rohit Sharma was named the new white-ball captain.

"We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain," Ganguly had said. "So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white-ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership."