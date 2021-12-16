'Pay attention to tour': Furious Kapil Dev lashes out at Kohli, Ganguly for 'talking badly about each other in public'

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was left furious over the Virat Kohli's recent remarks during the pre-departure press conference for the tour of South Africa and lashed out both at the senior Indian batsman and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for "talking badly about each other in public." He rather wants Indian team to focus on the impending tour which begins with the three-Test series starting December 26.

On Wednesday, ahead of the team's flight to South Africa from Mumbai, Kohli revealed that there was no request made to him by Ganguly on stepping down as the T20I skipper, which came as a stark contrast to the the statement made by the BCCI President and hence exposed an underlying tension between Kohli and the administrators.

"It is not good to point fingers on anybody at this point in time. The South Africa tour is coming and please pay attention to the tour," Kapil told 'ABP News' when asked about Kohli's remarks.

ALSO READ: 'If Azhar has inside information, he should come out and tell us': Gavaskar reacts strongly to Rohit-Kohli 'rift' tweet

"I would say Board president is Board president but yes the Indian cricket team captain is also a big thing. But talking badly about each other in public, I don't think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli."

Kapil urged the 33-year-old to rather control the situation and put the country ahead of these issues.

"Please control the situation and it's better to think about the country now. Whatever wrong has happened, it will come out later but I don't think it is right to stoke a controversy before a tour," said the former skipper.

BCCI is yet to react on Kohli's statements, where he had also quashed rumours on his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma and that he is available for the ODI series against South Africa.

Kohli will lead the Indian team in the three-Test series and Rohit, if declared fit, will return to the Indian squad for the ODI series which begins from January 19.