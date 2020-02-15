e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Will decide on retirement around T20 WC, says Shoaib Malik

Will decide on retirement around T20 WC, says Shoaib Malik

“I will have to see my fitness and position in the national side closer to the World Cup and then I will take a decision on final retirement,” Shoaib Malik said.

cricket Updated: Feb 15, 2020 14:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik plays a shot
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik plays a shot(AP)
         

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said he will be making a decision about his international retirement around the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia this year.

“The World Cup is still far off and I think right now my focus is on the Pakistan Super League and coming matches for Pakistan. When I get closer to the World Cup I will see what to do,” Malik told reporters on Friday.

“I will have to see my fitness and position in the national side closer to the World Cup and then I will take a decision on final retirement,” he added.

The former Pakistan skipper had retired from ODIs after last year’s World Cup in England. After three games at the World Cup in which he scored 8, 0 and 0, he was dropped from the team.

However, recently he was called for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. In the first T20I, he even scored an unbeaten 50 and showed no signs of rustiness.

The 38-year-old, who has played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 113 T20Is for Pakistan, is now focusing on making most of the every opportunity available.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news