Will Ferguson and Jacks finally get chance for RCB? Check Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru likely XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to live up to expectations thus far as even after many years they are still over-reliant on Virat Kohli with the bat and yet to find the right bowling combination. They have won just one match out of five and are currently placed in the ninth spot on the points table. Lockie Ferguson is yet to make his RCB debut.(PTI)

Former skipper Kohli continues to be the face of the batting line-up as the other batters have failed miserably this season. Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green's poor form with the bat has become a major area of concern for them.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meanwhile, the bowling unit has also been dodgy this season as none of the bowlers has shown impressive signs thus far. Mohammed Siraj has also failed to make an impact with the ball. It is expected that Bengaluru will make some wholesome changes for the mega clash against Mumbai Indians with players like Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks and Vyshak Vijay Kumar waiting in the wings for their chance.

RCB likely playing XI if bowl first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Vyshakkumar

RCB likely playing XI if bat first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Vijay Vyshakkumar

Mumbai Indians look for stability

Meanwhile, it seems like Mumbai Indians have finally got the right team combination as in their last match they thrashed Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium. The return of Suryakumar Yadav didn't go as planned as he was dismissed for a duck but he definitely brought some good luck to the side.

The decision to include Romario Shepherd also worked in their favour as the Windies power-hitter smacked 32 runs in the final over vs DC.

Akash Madhwal has also been impressive with the ball for MI thus far and complementing the senior Jasprit Bumrah well with the new ball.

MI likely playing XI if bat first: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

MI likely playing XI if bowl first: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal