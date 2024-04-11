 Will Ferguson and Jacks finally get chance for RCB? Check Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru likely XIs | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Will Ferguson and Jacks finally get chance for RCB? Check Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru likely XIs

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 11, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be desperate to bounce back in the mega clash against Mumbai Indians. Check MI vs RCB probable XIs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to live up to expectations thus far as even after many years they are still over-reliant on Virat Kohli with the bat and yet to find the right bowling combination. They have won just one match out of five and are currently placed in the ninth spot on the points table.

Lockie Ferguson is yet to make his RCB debut.(PTI)
Lockie Ferguson is yet to make his RCB debut.(PTI)

Former skipper Kohli continues to be the face of the batting line-up as the other batters have failed miserably this season. Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green's poor form with the bat has become a major area of concern for them.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meanwhile, the bowling unit has also been dodgy this season as none of the bowlers has shown impressive signs thus far. Mohammed Siraj has also failed to make an impact with the ball. It is expected that Bengaluru will make some wholesome changes for the mega clash against Mumbai Indians with players like Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks and Vyshak Vijay Kumar waiting in the wings for their chance.

RCB likely playing XI if bowl first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Vyshakkumar

RCB likely playing XI if bat first: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Vijay Vyshakkumar

Mumbai Indians look for stability

Meanwhile, it seems like Mumbai Indians have finally got the right team combination as in their last match they thrashed Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium. The return of Suryakumar Yadav didn't go as planned as he was dismissed for a duck but he definitely brought some good luck to the side.

The decision to include Romario Shepherd also worked in their favour as the Windies power-hitter smacked 32 runs in the final over vs DC.

Akash Madhwal has also been impressive with the ball for MI thus far and complementing the senior Jasprit Bumrah well with the new ball.

MI likely playing XI if bat first: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

MI likely playing XI if bowl first: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, RR vs GT Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Will Ferguson and Jacks finally get chance for RCB? Check Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru likely XIs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On