Will football-style management work in cricket? Former Pakistan captain has his say

Pakistan’s former cricket captain turned commentator Ramiz Raja has advocated for captains to have a greater say in team matters and warned changing this situation would lead to disaster in cricket management. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former skipper made it clear that captains should have a greater say in how things are run as compared to the coaching staff.

He said trying to adapt football’s model of management in cricket would be a disaster.

Under the new football style management, managers enjoy more powers more than the captain and Cricket South Africa (CSA) has started experimenting with this style of management on their coming tour to India.

“It’s fruitless to have such a massive coaching staff associated with the team because I think, just like cricket back in the day, the role of captain is more important than the coaches,” Ramiz said.

“We should not dilute a captain’s authority by giving more power to coaches. Running cricket like football will be a disaster because there the role of the manager is more important than the captain because he calls all the shots. But if you try to apply the same in cricket, it will only lead to confusion within the side,” he added.

