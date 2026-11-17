“Honestly, it is a bit of a headache, but a good kind of headache to have. All the fast bowlers stepped up in the ODI series. We are still deciding on the final combination of which fast bowlers to go with, but we will be playing with four fast bowlers, that's for sure,” Gill told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Brar are the frontline pace options in the squad, and it would be interesting to see which four get to play.

Shubman Gill , the India Test captain, on Tuesday confirmed that the team would field four out-and-out pacers in the playing XI for the first match of the two-game series against New Zealand . However, Gill did not reveal the exact four pacers who would play in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, starting November 19.

The Indian captain also hinted towards having Akash and Kamboj as lower-order contributors. He added that there is a need to play a hit-the-deck speedster, as conditions for bowlers get more difficult once the Kookaburra ball gets older.

Also Read: New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra ready for India Test challenge after return from injury, expectes competitive Wellington surface “We definitely want four fast bowling options, but we are still deciding which are those fast bowlers. We want to cover all the aspects, and we have seen at times on Day 3, 4 and 5 wicket, especially with the old ball, does go a little bit flat. So, as from our fast bowling units, we would want someone who has pace, someone who can hit the areas consistently and then obviously going on with one spinner to control from one end,” said Gill.

“Ideally we are looking at seven proper batters and then the No.8 and 9 would be depending on, Akash can bat a bit, Anshul can bat a bit, even if we go with Nitish Kumar Reddy, he is a proper batter so we will see what kind of combination we want to go with and what exactly we want to do,” he added.

Gill further added that there is an immense challenge for the bowlers as they need to adapt to the windy conditions in Wellington.

“It won't be easy to bowl against the wind if the wind is strong, the fast bowlers role is almost cut into half especially someone who is bowling against the wind. So there are lot of factors that we are going to take into consideration,” said the Test captain.

No doubts regarding Pant Rishabh Pant did not play a single India A Test match as he was undergoing rehab at the Centre of Excellence. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has now at full fitness and would be part of the playing XI in Wellington.

Gill is not concerned about Pant's lack of game time, who last played in the Irani Cup in October, where he led the Rest of India against Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar.

“He is probably one of the most experienced and senior contenders in the team. I think he has played around 50-odd Test matches and given the kind of player and the kind of quality that he brings, he has scored 100s all over the world,” said Gill.

"As a wicketkeeper, he has scored 100s in Australia, South Africa, and England. (New Zealand) is probably the only country where he hasn't, so I think he would also be looking forward to that,” he added.

India have already prioritised the Test series against New Zealand as Gill, KL Rahul, Kamboj and Brar were pulled out of the ODI series at some stage so that they could get enough preparation time for the longest format.

“I think we have a very good chance of playing the WTC final. That's where the focus is. Even before coming here, I knew these two Tests would be crucial for us, if we want to play the final next year. That was the reason why we pulled out most of the players from the ODI team," said Gill.

“If someone would have asked me a month ago, which among the T20I, ODI and Test series I would have loved to win, it would have definitely been the Test series. Very happy that we were able to win the T20 and the ODI series but nothing like it if we are able to win the Test series as well. It will be a perfect tour.” he added.