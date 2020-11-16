Will Kane Williamson be released by SRH before IPL 2021? David Warner gives an update

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 07:47 IST

After the successful conduct of the Indian Premier League 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be gearing up for the 14th season of the tournament. Board president Sourav Ganguly has already hinted about the next IPL season taking place in the April-May window along with the addition of a new franchise.

As per media reports, a mega Auction will be taking place ahead of the 14th edition of the cash-rich tournament. If it happens on official grounds, the franchises have to release the majority of players and a massive reshuffle could be seen.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad fans are highly concerned following these trends on social media. Skipper David Warner and Rashid Khan have been spectacularly consistent for the side and will surely be retained.

Since the last mega-auctions allowed the teams to have only two overseas players, the fans are speculating that the Orange Army may release Kane Williamson who has been a saviour for the Sunrisers over the years.

A couple of fans shot direct questions to Warner, asking if there are any chances of SRH losing Williamson. To this, the Aussie opener replied, “We will not lose him.”

Another fan requested Warner to retain the Kiwi superstar as he is the future of the Sunrisers. Responding to this message, Warner said, “We will. Don’t worry. Well, hope they do. I want him”

While the SRH skipper said that he wants Williamson to remain as a part of the team, he also clarified that the management would make the final decision.

If there will be any mega auctions and it commences under the old rules, then the franchise will have the Right To Match (RTM) option through which they can have Williamson re-inducted into the side. It’s going be as interesting as the tournament if BCCI gives nod to the mega auctions.