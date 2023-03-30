Will MS Dhoni play or miss IPL 2023 opener against GT? CSK CEO gives massive update

With a point to prove, Chennai Super Kings face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 opener, on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK were in poor form last season, finishing ninth in the ten-team table, with eight points from 14 matches, packed with four wins and 10 defeats. The MS Dhoni-led side will be aiming to put in a consistent display this time and challenge for the title. But ahead of the tournament opener, there is considerable doubt over the availablity of CSK skipper Dhoni.

MS Dhoni could miss CSK's IPL 2023 opener.(IPL)

Dhoni has some discomfort in his left knee. He sustained the injury during a training session in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Dhoni was reportedly hesitant to bat during the intra-squad practice match on Monday and was seated with a kneecap. When he came to bat, he was finding it hard to run and was also limping. There were instances of him even pausing mid-way and then limping to the crease. Meanwhile, he also didn't don the wicketkeeping role during the match.

When CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked, he told PTI, "As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don't know about any other development."

If Dhoni misses Friday's match, the franchise could turn to Devon Conway to take over wicketkeeping duties and if he doesn't start, then Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ambati Rayudu are expected to don the role.

Also, in terms of the captaincy for the match, CSK has a dilemma. Ben Stokes, who is regarded as Dhoni's successor, is also recovering from an injury. So, Ravindra Jadeja or Gaikwad could skipper the side. Jadeja has already had his share of captaincy experience, although it was not a pleasant one. He took over as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2022, but stepped down in the middle of the season due to poor displays, handing over the captaincy to Dhoni once again. The all-rounder was later ruled out due to an injury.

