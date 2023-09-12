Will rain washout India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match? Colombo weather forecast today

One thing that has impacted the ongoing Asia Cup the most is poor weather conditions. Rains have so far caused multiple interruptions with the group-stage encounter between India and Pakistan producing no result due to a washout. The Super 4 clash between the arch-rivals too witnessed similar scenes as the match was played in patches over the course of two days as Rohit Sharma and Co. eventually beat Pakistan by 228 runs in Colombo on Monday.

Ground staff come up with covers as rain stops play during the Super Fours round in Asia Cup 2023(ANI )

Team India is now all set for their next assignment as they meet Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to be played in Colombo on Tuesday. As usual, rain is once again being predicted to interrupt the show but we hope that it doesn't affect the contest much.

As per AccuWeather overcast conditions are set to remain throughout the course of the match. But the problem will once again be rain, with data showing 84 percent chance of precipitation and 95 percent chance of cloud cover during the day. As the day proceeds rain is most likely to subside but clouds are expected to remain throughout the day.

The start of the match could be delayed as there are thunderstorms predicted around 3 pm (the scheduled start time).

So do we have a reserve day?

Unlike the India vs Pakistan, Super 4 encounter, which had a reserve day, the match against Sri Lanka have none so if rain does play spoilsport both the teams will share spoils.

The organisers kept a reserve day only for India vs Pakistan clash, while other matches have none. The decision didn't go well with the Bangladesh coach, who didn't hesitate to express his displeasure during a press conference. However, the cricket board subsequently released a statement clarifying they were well aware about the reserve day.

How does the Super 4 stand?

India's thumping 228-run victory over Pakistan have sent them to the number one position among the four. India have played just one match and have an NRR of +4.560.

Sri Lanka find themselves in the second position having defeated Bangladesh earlier in the Super 4 stage. They have an NRR of +0.420.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have slipped to third position with their NRR dropping to -1.892. They have won one against Bangladesh but it is the defeat against India, which may come to hurt Babar Azam and Co.

Bangladesh as expected are placed fourth and have lost both their matches. They have very little chance in the race for finals.

