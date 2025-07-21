Will Rishabh Pant perform as wicketkeeper in 4th Test? Latest video drops huge injury update - Watch

Ahead of the fourth Test, there are question marks over Rishabh Pant’s wicketkeeping role after the India star sustained a finger injury at the Lord’s. He got the injury while collecting a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, and only donned the gloves for 35 overs in the first innings. He did bat in both innings, but Dhruv Jurel did the wicketkeeping job. The Indian team during a training session in Manchester.(Twitter)

Having been appointed as the Test vice-captain recently, Pant was seen doing some wicketkeeping practice on Monday, which came as a massive update for Indian cricket fans. In a video, shared by PTI, Pant was seen taking part in a catching drill.

Here is the full video:

Pant is a vital cog in the Indian unit for this five-match Test series, which they trail 1-2. He got twin tons in Leds, and then 25, 65 in Birmingham. In the third Test, he got 74 and nine as India fell to a 22-run defeat.

If Pant is fully fit, Dhruv Jurel will once again warm the bench in the upcoming fourth fixture.

For the fourth Test, India will be without all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, as scans revealed significan ligament damage. A source informed Hindustan Times, “Yes, Nitish Kumar Reddy has suffered an injury setback. At this stage, it really looks unlikely that he would be available for the last two Tests in Manchester and Oval.”

The all-rounder was also not seen in the Indian team’s interaction with Manchester United players and staff on Sunday. Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been called-up as back-up.

The third Test saw India maintain their winning position till the second innings, when they were set to chase 193 runs. The visiting top-order had a massive top-order collapse, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) scoring less than 20.

Ravindra Jadeja (61*) did try to stage a comeback, but didn’t receive any support from the middle order, and was left forming partnerships with the tailenders.