Will Virat Kohli end 16-year wait for a Champions Trophy century? A look at India great's numbers in his 13 outings

Team India will begin its Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, and most eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has struggled for form in recent times. Kohli, one of India's batting stalwarts, hasn't been among the runs in red-ball format, failing to score a single half-century during the five home Tests in the ongoing season. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Kohli did score a century in the opening game but faltered thereafter, failing to score a hundred runs combined across the remaining four games. Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the team's opening match against Bangladesh(Surjeet Yadav)

On his return to ODIs earlier this month, the 36-year-old batter struggled with just five in the second match of the series, but followed it up with a much-needed half-century in Ahmedabad, scoring 52 as India registered a 3-0 clean-sweep victory.

As India kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign, Kohli will have a significant responsibility as fans would be hoping for a repeat performance from the 2023 World Cup, where the batter finished as the tournament's highest run-getter.

But how does Kohli fare at the Champions Trophy? Take a brief look at his stats in the tournament, where Kohli has made 13 appearances so far.

Kohli at the Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli boasts a brilliant record at the tournament, scoring 529 runs in 13 matches at a splendid average of 88.16. He made his first appearance at the Champions Trophy in 2009, playing a crucial unbeaten 79-run knock against West Indies, which was his only half-century in the edition.

In 2013, Kohli was part of the team that lifted the trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni; he played a key role in the tournament, scoring 176 runs in five matches at an average of 58.66.

His best performance with the bat, however, came in the next edition four years ago, where he led India to the final. Kohli scored 258 runs in five matches, with an unbeaten 96 in the semi-final against Bangladesh, which remains his highest score in the tournament.

The side, however, lost in the final of the 2017 edition to arch-rivals Pakistan. As Kohli returns for his fourth appearance in the tournament, he would be aiming to produce yet another strong performance while also adding to his century tally, which currently stands at 50 in ODIs (81 overall).