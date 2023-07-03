‘Will we see underarm bowling?’: Pat Cummins tackles ridiculous ‘spirit of cricket’ question with savage response

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's, which the visitors won by 43 runs, witnessed plenty of heat both on and off the pitch. Legendary Australian bowler Glenn McGrath took a swipe at the third umpire after Mitchell Starc's attempted catch of Ben Duckett, which was ruled not-out. He called the decision as “the biggest load of rubbish” he has ever seen. The ex-cricketer even mentioned that had it been an England fielder the decision would have gone against Australia. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and England's Ben Stokes after the second Ashes match(Reuters)

This was not it as Kevin Pietersen too found himself in an unwanted situation for his on-air remarks on Nathan Lyon, which the spinner found disrespectful. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting had to clarify the matter on Day 5 after Lyon and few fans criticised Pietersen.

Then came the final nail in the coffin – Jonny Bairstow's controversial run-out. The England camp, supporters, and few members of MCC were livid with Australia's act and their win was ultimately overshadowed with “spirit of cricket” debate.

Pat Cummins then had to face similar heat from media, reportedly an English journalist, as he was asked a question on same lines. The journalist asked if his team would opt to mankad or bowl underarm as the series progressed. However, Cummins didn't lose his cool despite being asked such a ridiculous question, but came up with a savage response.

Here's how the conversation happened:

Journalist: “Do you believe in such a thing as spirit of cricket?”

Cummins: “Yup (and nodded his head)"

Journalist: “Do you think after the Bairstow's dismissal today, which was within the law, not disputing that, but will we see mankad or underarm bowling eventually in the series?”

Cummins: “(A long pause) Depends on how flat the wickets get. It might be an option to turn to.”

Australia, who have won the first two Tests, will now look to seal the series when the teams meet on July 6 in Leeds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON