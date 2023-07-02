‘Some comments made in commentary box…’: Ponting clarifies air on Pietersen-Lyon ‘hit in the head’ remark - Watch

There has been plenty of chatter over Nathan Lyon's brave decision to bat in the second Ashes encounter between England and Australia in Lord's. Lyon, who sustained an unfortunate calf injury on Day 2, hobbled out to bat and added 15 runs in Australia's second innings total of 279. Kevin Pietersen, Nathan Lyon, and Ricky Ponting

However, when Lyon was batting, Kevin Pietersen who was then commentating on air made an interesting observation regarding concussion substitute.

"Imagine if he (Lyon) had been hit on the head and got concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner (Todd Murphy), based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought," noted Pietersen on Sky Sports.

The observation by Pitersen didn't go well with many fans and Lyon too found it disrespectful in light of Phil Hughes' death, who lost his life after being hit on the side of his head with a cricket ball.

"I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head but I'm really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head so I think that's a really poor conversation being had, if I'm honest with you," said Lyon after the end of play on Day 4.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, however, cleared the air over Pietersen's remarks on air during the opening session on Day 5. Calling the criticism unfair, Ponting noted: "I just wanted to clarify some comments that were made in the commentary box yesterday. When Nathan Lyon came out to bat, Kevin Pietersen was was talking about the potential of Nathan Lyon getting hit in the head and what that would mean as far as a concussion substitute would mean.

"And in no way at all were any of us saying that it'd be good to see Nathan Lyon get hit in the head and have a replacement. In fact it was the other, it was almost the worst case scenario for England if they continue to bowl short and Nathan was hit.

“So just wanted to clarify that because it has been some negative chat around this morning. Which is probably been a little bit unfair. By no means, no way at all, would want anyone ever hope to see somebody get hit in the head.”

Pietersen shared the clip on social media and wrote: “Cleared up by Ricky Ponting.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON