Will Young, Tom Latham do a Ganguly, Sehwag with twin centuries as New Zealand pummel Pakistan in Champions Trophy

Will Young was not supposed to play if Rachin Ravindra was fully fit. Ravindra, who hurt his face after losing sight of the ball while trying to take a catch in a tri-series match earlier this month, is certain to be available for New Zealand's next group match against India, which is 11 days away. But it will be extremely difficult (read impossible) for the New Zealand think tank to drop Young as the right-hander smashed the first century of Champions Trophy 2025 in the opening match of the tournament against host Pakistan at the Nation Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. New Zealand's Will Young (R) celebrates with Tom Latham after scoring a century (100 runs) during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match against Pakistan(AFP)

This was Young's fourth century in ODIs and the maiden one away from home. In the process, he became only the fourth New Zealand batter after Chris Cairns, Nathan Astle, and Kane Williamson to hit a century in a Champions Trophy match. When Young raised his bat to soak in the applause from the crowd and the New Zealand dressing room, Rachin Ravindra was seen giving a standing ovation with a big smile on his face.

A few overs later, Tom Latham joined him. He became the fifth New Zealand batter to score a Champions Trophy century and New Zealand became only the fifth team to have more than one centurion in the same innings of a Champions Trophy match. India's Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were the first pair to do the same in the 2002 Champions Trophy.

Latham and Young's assault took New Zealand to 320/5. This was just the third time that New Zealand crossed 300 runs in a Champions Trophy match.

NZ batters with hundreds in Champions Trophy

145* - Nathan Astle vs USA, The Oval, 2004

102* - Chris Cairns vs IND, Nairobi, 2000 Final

100 - Kane Williamson vs AUS, Edgbaston, 2017

107* - Will Young vs PAK, Karachi, 2025

Multiple hundreds in a team innings in Champions Trophy

Virender Sehwag (126) & Sourav Ganguly (117*) vs ENG, Colombo (RPS), 2002

Chris Gayle (101) & Dwayne Bravo (112*) vs ENG, Ahmedabad, 2006

Shane Watson (136*) & Ricky Ponting (111*) vs ENG, Centurion, 2009 SF

Shakib Al Hasan (114) & Mahmudullah (102*) vs NZ, Cardiff, 2017

Will Young (107) & Tom Latham (100*) vs PAK, Karachi, 2025

The Young and Latham show

After stuttering a bit right at the doorstep - Young played out four dot balls on 99 - Young swept Abrar Ahmed and took three runs to complete his century off 107 balls.

In the historic 3-0 Test series whitewash of India, Young had already shown how good he is in subcontinent conditions and on Wednesday, he showcased that it's not just restricted to one format. After getting off to a positive start against Pakistan seamers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, New Zealand were pegged back when Naseem removed Devon Conway and Kane Williamson in the same over.

Young took his time to steady the New Zealand innings with a brief but important partnership with Daryl Mitchell. After the latter was dismissed for 10, Young was joined by Tom Latham. New Zealand were 73/3 and in desperate need of a partnership.

Young and Latham provided just that. They were patient enough to play out quiet overs in the middle, almost in old-school ODI style. The absence of a quality fifth-bowling option did help them as Pakistan could not apply pressure from both ends.

Young, the dominating partner, brought up his century in the 35th over but just when he was looking to step on the gas, he was out for 107 while trying to hit a six off Naseem Shah. Young departed for 107 off 113 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six.

After the century, the stand between Latham and Young was broken, and New Zealand formed another big partnership with Latham and Glenn Phillips. Just like Young and Latham, Phillips took his time before cutting loose. There was a momentum shift in the 43rd over when Latham swept Abrar Ahmed for two fours and a six.

The left-hander then hit another boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi to get to 99 before taking a single to complete a fine century.

New Zealand scored more than 113 runs in the last 10 overs.