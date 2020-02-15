‘Winning name gets a prize’: Shahid Afridi asks fans to name new-born daughter

cricket

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 18:58 IST

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday, invited suggestions for the name of his new-born daughter on social media and also went on to state that the name he selects will receive a prize. Afridi, who was blessed with a baby girl on Friday, requested netizens to send names starting with the letter ‘A’.

“This one’s for my fans. As you can see there’s a trend of my daughter’s names beginning with the letter ‘A’ . Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with ‘A’....the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling!” tweeted Afridi.

Earlier, the former all-rounder took to Twitter to share the “good news” with his fans. Afridi tweeted a picture where he along with his family members were seen with the new-born.

“The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive,” tweeted Afridi.

Recently, Afridi batted for the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral series. Afridi believed that the two countries playing each other will be good for cricket. Afridi made it clear that he wants India and Pakistan to resume their cricketing ties and even said that their bilateral series will be bigger than the Ashes Test series which is played between Australia and England.

“I think, if India and Pakistan were to have a series, it will be something bigger than the Ashes. However, we don’t seem to get it. We are letting politics get in the way of people’s love for this sport and their wish to come together.”

“I think we need to put a few things behind us as well and so does India. We need to sit down together at a table and talk things out,” Afridi said to Sport360.