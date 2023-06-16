'Winning WTC was a proud moment but Ashes is still the pinnacle': Steve Smith's astounding 'biggest series' remark

Australia's star batter Steve Smith was central to the side's resounding win in the World Test Championship final against India. Smith had scored a brilliant century (121) in the first innings, helping Australia put a strong total of 469 in the first innings. The Aussies eventually defeated Rohit Sharma's men by 209 runs to win the Test mace but ahead of the Ashes series, Smith has made an interesting comment about the WTC.

Australia's Steve Smith during practice ahead of the Ashes series(Action Images via Reuters)

Despite gaining the title of ‘world champions’ in the longest format after winning the Test championship, Smith believes that Ashes continues to remain the pinnacle in the sport. Ahead of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, Smith, in an interview with ABC News, previewed the five-Test series against England in great detail and made the remark on the Test championship.

“We had a great last week winning the Test championship. It was two years of hard work that went into it. It was a really proud moment for all the boys but yeah, the Ashes, for Australia and England cricketers, is the pinnacle. We work for it throughout our life, so it's going to be exciting,” Smith said.

When asked what makes the Ashes so big, Smith stated that while both teams have had a rich history in clashes against each other, their current form is also key to an exciting contest.

“Just the history of it. Australia and England, it's the biggest series. It's the one who want to do really well in, and hope your team has success. The way England have been in playing, the way we have been playing, it's going to be exciting series. The boys can't wait to get into it,” said the star batter.

While Australia have the momentum with the WTC title victory last week, England – under Ben Stokes – have been producing a fiery brand of cricket, commonly called the ‘Bazball’. This will be Stokes' first Ashes series as England's captain.

