St. John's [Antigua], : West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase on Monday became the fourth player overall and second player from his team to score a half-century and take three or more wickets in a single ICC T20 World Cup match. WI's Roston Chase becomes 4th player to achieve double of fifty, three-fer in T20 WC match

Chase accomplished this feat during his side's ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights T20 World Cup clash against South Africa at Antigua.

In the game, Chase scored 52 runs in 42 balls, with three fours and two sixes and a strike rate of 123.81. Later, he took three wickets for 12 runs in three overs, getting the scalps of Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, and Keshav Maharaj.

However, his heroics were in vain, as the West Indies lost the match and were knocked out of the competition.

Dwayne Bravo, a legendary West Indies all-rounder, was the first to achieve this double, scoring 66* and taking 4/38 against India at the Lord's in T20 World Cup 2009. Bravo's spell restricted India to 153/7 and helped them chase it down with seven wickets and eight balls in hand.

Shane Watson did it twice during the 2012 T20 World Cup at Colombo. Against Ireland, he scored 51 runs and took 3/26 while against India, he managed to blast 72* in 42 balls, with two fours and seven sixes to chase down 141 runs in 14.5 overs after taking 3/34 earlier to bundle out India for 140 runs.

In the ongoing tournament, Marcus Stoinis delivered an all-round performance for Australia in a tough win over Oman, scoring 67* and taking 3/19 in the game, first taking Australia to a total of 164 runs and then helping them restrict Oman to 125/9.

In the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies was reduced to 5/2, but an 81-run stand between Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase brought them back in the game. However, Proteas bowlers kept striking at regular intervals after this partnership, restricting WI to 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen, skipper Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 136 runs, SA lost two wickets early. Due to the interruption of action by rain, Proteas were given a new target of 123 runs in 17 overs. At one point, the match was 50-50, with SA at 110/7 in 15.2 overs, despite crucial knocks from Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen . However, Jansen and Rabada found boundaries at crucial stages, finishing the chase with five balls and three wickets in hand.

Chase was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Alzarri Joseph and Andre Russell also got two wickets.

With this victory, South Africa has ended their Super Eights campaign undefeated, with three wins in three matches. England is the other team to move to the semifinals, with two wins and a loss in three matches. West Indies, the hosts of the competition, have been knocked out, with just a win and two losses to their name in the Super Eights.

