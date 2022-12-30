'With the ball, we are going to do a fantastic job': David Warner eyes elusive Test series win in India

India host a rejuvenated David Warner and Australia in a four-match Test series that will be crucial on multiple levels for both teams in February and March next year. Both sides are in the running to reach the final of the 2023 World Test Championships and India have to win all the matches in the series to stand their best chance at reaching there.

Australia, on the other hand, have got a big boost with their thumping win at home against South Africa in the recently concluded three-match series. Moreover, Australia have not managed to beat in India in any Test series since 2015 and they are also looking for just their first win in India in the longest format since 2005.

Talismanic opener David Warner put a rotten run Test cricket behind him during the series against South Africa, scoring a colossal double century in the second Test as his side won the match by an innings and 182 runs. Warner said that the team now knows the challenge that awaits them in India, but are a confident bunch, having enjoyed recent success in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"We know what we're going to prepare for, they're going to be turning wickets. It's different with the venues, Nagpur and Delhi quite dry, then Dharamsala that time of the year, we've played there, and we probably should have won that Test, but we lost that ourselves.

The four-Test series starts in in Nagpur on February 9. "There's going to be times when it's going to be challenging over there, but it's about how our batters can build and bat big as we did in Pakistan.

"I think with the ball, we're going to do a fantastic job, we've got a world-class spinner in Nathan Lyon and we're going to have to potentially think about playing two spinners. Obviously in Sri Lanka, we had good methods and we saw in that first Test in Galle, everyone was playing reverse sweeps and sweeps, everyone had a method and they stuck to it," he added.

Asked if this would be Australia's best chance to win that elusive Test series in India, Warner said, "Shall I start the headlines now, before we go over there? I did remember somebody talking about two-day Test the other week. It's going to be interesting."

