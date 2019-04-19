Women cricketers from Australia and New Zealand marry

Two women cricketers from Australia and New Zealand tied the knot last weekend and their union was celebrated on Twitter by the Women’s Big Bash team Melbourne Stars. The T20 franchise put out a tweet saying, “From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend!”

From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend! 💍 pic.twitter.com/QvWb7Ue0Qx — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) April 18, 2019

New Zealand batswoman Hayley Jensen, who has played 8 ODIs and 20 T20Is, tied the knock with uncapped Aussie cricketer Nicola Hancock. Jensen turned out for Melbourne Stars in the first two editions of Women’s Big Bash League before moving to Melbourne Renegades a season later. Hancock continues to represent Melbourne Stars.

Same-sex marriage in New Zealand has been legal since 19 August 2013. A bill for legalisation was passed by the New Zealand House of Representatives on 17 April 2013 by 77 votes to 44 and received royal assent on 19 April.

Last year South Africa women’s cricket team captain Dane van Niekerk and teammate Marizanne Kapp tied the knot. The pair became the second couple among current international cricketers after New Zealand pair of Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu to have got married.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 12:55 IST