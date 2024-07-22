Women’s Asia Cup, India vs Nepal: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis
India are on top in Group A with two wins in as many matches while Nepal are in third position with one win and one loss each from two matches.
India will clash with Nepal in their last group encounter in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla on Tuesday. India are on top in Group A with two wins in as many matches while Nepal are in third position with one win and one loss each from two matches.
LAST 5 MATCHES
INDIA WOMEN: L NR W W W
NEPAL WOMEN: W W L W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR INDIA WOMEN AND NEPAL WOMEN
INDIA WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Dayalan Hemalatha
Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar
NEPAL WOMEN likely XI
Batters: Samjhana Khadka, Bindu Rawal
Allrounders: Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Sita Rana Magar
Wicketkeeper: Kajal Shrestha, Roma Thapa
Bowlers: Kritika Marasani, Kabita Kunwar, Kabita Joshi
Statistical Performance (India)
1. SHAFALI VERMA
Shafali Verma hammered 37 off 18 deliveries against the UAE and will be destructive in the powerplay for India.
SHAFALI VERMA IN WT20Is
INNINGS - 77
RUNS - 1825
AVERAGE - 24.66
STRIKE RATE - 130.63
50s/100s – 9/0
2. DEEPTI SHARMA
Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with five wickets in 2 matches at an average of 8.6. She has a stellar record in T20I cricket.
DEEPTI SHARMA IN WT20Is
INNINGS - 111
WICKETS - 126
STRIKE RATE - 18.9
ECONOMY RATE - 6.01
AVERAGE - 19
Players Who Can Make a Difference (India)
1. SMRITI MANDHANA
Smriti Mandhana will be the mainstay for India in the top-order. She has an aggregate of 3378 runs in 133 innings at an average of 28.15 in T20Is.
2. POOJA VASTRAKAR
Pooja Vastrakar has bagged 56 wickets in 62 T20I matches at a strike rate of 19.5. She has been in fine wicket-taking form and picked 11 wickets in her last 5 matches.
Statistical Performance (Nepal)
1. INDU BARMA
Indu Barma is a bowling all-rounder who has a good T20I record for Nepal. She returned with 3/19 against the UAE.
INDU BARMA IN WT20Is
INNINGS - 31
WICKETS - 29
STRIKE RATE - 18.3
ECONOMY RATE - 4.15
AVERAGE - 12.7
2. SITA RANA MAGAR
Sita Rana Magar is a top-quality all-rounder for Nepal who has bagged 50 wickets in 49 innings with her slow left-arm orthodox while also scoring 896 runs at an average of 21.33.
SITA RANA MAGAR IN WT20Is
INNINGS - 49
WICKETS - 50
STRIKE RATE - 18.2
ECONOMY RATE - 4.28
AVERAGE - 13
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Nepal)
1. SAMJHANA KHADKA
Samjhana Khadka will be crucial at the top of the order for Nepal. She hammered an unbeaten 72 against the UAE in this Asia Cup.
2. RUBINA CHHETRY
All-rounder, Rubina Chhetry has been in prime form for Nepal. She has hammered 257 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 42.8 and strike rate of 124.75 while also bagging 8 wickets at an economy rate of 3.58.
Team Head to Head
India Women and Nepal Women have never played each other in a T20I.
Venue and Pitch
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla has hosted 9 Women T20I matches and it is advantageous to the team chasing. The team batting second has won 6 of the 9 encounters. Still, the captain who has won the toss and elected to bat first on six occasions! The team which has won the toss has won 4 and lost 5 matches at the venue for a win probability of 44.44%.
The highest score at the venue is India's 201/5 against UAE in their last match in this Asia Cup. The average score is 125. The average total in the first innings is 131 whereas the average total in the second innings is 118. The pitch favours the spinners who have bagged 62 wickets at the venue at an average of 23.35, strike rate of 21.4 and economy of just 6.53.
MATCH PREDICTION
ht sp. India have a very strong set of batters and spin bowlers.
FANTASY XI
And finally our Fantasy XI, in which we have Richa Ghosh as the wicket-keeper and Madhana, Harmanpreet, Shafali Verma and Samjhana Khadka as the batters. Our all-rounders are Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rubina Chhetry and Sita Rana Magar while our bowlers include Radha Yadav and Kabita Joshi.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Samjhana Khadka
Allrounders: Rubina Chettry, Deepti Sharma (C), Sita Rana Magar, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Radha Yadav (VC), Kabita Joshi
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Jemimah Rodriques
BOWLER – Renuka Singh
ALL ROUNDER - Indu Barma
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay connected for all the latest cricket news, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep in touch with everything exciting surrounding the India vs Sri Lanka series, including live scores and schedules. Stay updated and never miss a moment of action with Hindustan Times.