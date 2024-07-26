Women's Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, venue, likely XIs
Women's Hundred 2024: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix, in London on Saturday.
London Spirit take on Birmingham Phoenix in the fifth fixture of the Women's Hundred 2024, at the Lord's in London on Saturday. Both sides will be aiming for a win, and it is expected to be a thriller. All eyes will be on the likes of Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning, who will be looking to entertain.
LAST 5 MATCHES
LONDON SPIRIT: W (played only one match)
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: L (played only one match)
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT AND BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
LONDON SPIRIT LIKELY XI
Batters: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight (c), Danielle Gibson, Cordelia Grifith
All-rounders: Danielle Gibson
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
Bowlers: Charlotte Dean, Eva Gray, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX LIKELY XI
Batters: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Seren Smale
All-rounder: Ellyse Perry (c), Sterre Kalis,
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
Bowlers: Emily Arlot, Issy Wong, CHaris Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick
Statistical performance (London Spirit)
1. Meg Lanning
Five-time world champion Meg Lanning will be key for London Spirit, and will look to use her skillset to lead her team to victory.
MEG LANNING IN WOMEN'S HUNDRED 2024
|MATCHES
|BALLS FACED
|RUNS
|1
|12
|12
2. Heather Knight
The English cricketer will be slotted in the top order for her side, and will also look to contribute with the ball.
HEATHER KNGIHT IN WOMEN'S HUNDRED 2024
|MATCHES
|BALLS FACED
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|1
|31
|65
|0
Statistical performance (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Ellyse Perry
The all-rounder is among the best cricketers in the world. She will look to lead her side to victory.
ELLYSE PERRY IN WOMEN'S HUNDRED 2024
|MATCHES
|BALLS FACED
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|1
|7
|0
|0
2. Sophie Devine
The New Zealand all-rounder will be at her destructive best and could be crucial for her side.
|MATCHES
|BALLS FACED
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|1
|12
|13
|0
LONDON SPIRIT VS BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
MATCHES: 3
LONDON SPIRIT WON: 3
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX WON: 0
NO RESULT: 0
Venue and Pitch
The team batting first has a bigger advantage at The Lord's. The wicket at Lord's offers a lot for spinners, who have the best bowling average, strike rate and economy rate at the venue.
MATCH PREDICTION
London Spirit have dominated in terms of head-to-head and have a higher chance of winning the match.
FANTASY XI
WICKETKEEPER: Amy Jones
BATTERS: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Suzie Bates
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ellyse Perry (C), Danielle Gibson
BOWLERS: Charlotte Dean, Eva Gray, Emily Arlot, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker
BACKUP Players:
BATTER - Seren Smale
BOWLER - Tara Norris
ALL-ROUNDER - Sterre Kalis
