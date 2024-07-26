Women's Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, venue, likely XIs

London Spirit take on Birmingham Phoenix in the fifth fixture of the Women's Hundred 2024, at the Lord's in London on Saturday. Both sides will be aiming for a win, and it is expected to be a thriller. All eyes will be on the likes of Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning, who will be looking to entertain. Women's Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction

LAST 5 MATCHES

LONDON SPIRIT: W (played only one match)

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: L (played only one match)

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT AND BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

LONDON SPIRIT LIKELY XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight (c), Danielle Gibson, Cordelia Grifith

All-rounders: Danielle Gibson

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Bowlers: Charlotte Dean, Eva Gray, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX LIKELY XI

Batters: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Seren Smale

All-rounder: Ellyse Perry (c), Sterre Kalis,

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Bowlers: Emily Arlot, Issy Wong, CHaris Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick

Statistical performance (London Spirit)

1. Meg Lanning

Five-time world champion Meg Lanning will be key for London Spirit, and will look to use her skillset to lead her team to victory.

MEG LANNING IN WOMEN'S HUNDRED 2024

MATCHES BALLS FACED RUNS 1 12 12

2. Heather Knight

The English cricketer will be slotted in the top order for her side, and will also look to contribute with the ball.

HEATHER KNGIHT IN WOMEN'S HUNDRED 2024

MATCHES BALLS FACED RUNS WICKETS 1 31 65 0

Statistical performance (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. Ellyse Perry

The all-rounder is among the best cricketers in the world. She will look to lead her side to victory.

ELLYSE PERRY IN WOMEN'S HUNDRED 2024

MATCHES BALLS FACED RUNS WICKETS 1 7 0 0

2. Sophie Devine

The New Zealand all-rounder will be at her destructive best and could be crucial for her side.

MATCHES BALLS FACED RUNS WICKETS 1 12 13 0

LONDON SPIRIT VS BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 3

LONDON SPIRIT WON: 3

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX WON: 0

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

The team batting first has a bigger advantage at The Lord's. The wicket at Lord's offers a lot for spinners, who have the best bowling average, strike rate and economy rate at the venue.

MATCH PREDICTION

London Spirit have dominated in terms of head-to-head and have a higher chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

WICKETKEEPER: Amy Jones

BATTERS: Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Suzie Bates

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ellyse Perry (C), Danielle Gibson

BOWLERS: Charlotte Dean, Eva Gray, Emily Arlot, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker

BACKUP Players:

BATTER - Seren Smale

BOWLER - Tara Norris

ALL-ROUNDER - Sterre Kalis