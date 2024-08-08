Women’s Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Fantasy 11 prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue

With the tournament entering the business end, each match gets crucial from here on, especially for London Spirit who cannot make a slip up. They clash with Manchester Originals at Lord’s on Friday and would like to make their case stronger with a win in the points table. All you need to know about London Spirit vs Manchester Originals(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

LONDON SPIRIT: W W L T L

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L W W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT AND MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Evelyn Jones, Emma Lamb, Alice Monaghan

Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone, Fi Morris

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Ellie Threlkeld

Bowlers: Kim Garth, Lauren Filer

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

1. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning playing in her debut Hundred season has made a mark with London

Spirit by scoring 120 runs in five matches, including a fifty.

MEG LANNING IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 120

AVERAGE – 24.00

STRIKE RATE – 127.65

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Deepti Sharma

The link up of Deepti Sharma has really worked well for London Spirit, as the Indian

allrounder has been handy with both bat and ball.

DEEPTI SHARMA IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 11

WICKETS - 15

STRIKE RATE – 14.33

ECONOMY RATE – 5.94

AVERAGE – 14.20

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. Danielle Gibson

Danielle Gibson has proved to be an utility player for London Spirit this season by

contributing with both the departments. In five matches, she has scored 89 runs and picked

three wickets.

2. Heather Knight

Heather Knight’s role in the Spirit’s team is very vital and in this season of The Hundred she

looks in good touch and has scored 131 matches off five matches, at a strike rate of 157.83.

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt has been amongst runs for the Originals in the top order. In five matches

this season, she has scored 184 runs at a strike rate of 141.53.

LAURA WOLVAARDT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 24

RUNS - 798

AVERAGE – 42.00

STRIKE RATE - 124.29

50s/100s – 4/0

2. Lauren Filer

Lauren Filer is a key bowler in the Originals lineup and this season she has picked four

wickets and her best figures being 2 for 16. A lot would be expected from her as the

tournament moves to the business end.

LAUREN FILER IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 17

WICKETS - 8

STRIKE RATE – 32.00

ECONOMY RATE – 7.66

AVERAGE – 40.87

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. Kathryn Bryce

At Lord’s, Kathryn Bryce would have a big role to play as an allrounder. She has had a decent

season so far and would be expected to contribute on Friday.

2. Sophie Ecclestone

An experinced player in the Originals lineup and brings lot to the table with her all-round

ability. She has picked four wickets this season and scored handy runs down the order too.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played two matches against each other in The Hundred, with Manchester

Originals having won one and the second game had no result.

SPIRIT V ORIGINALS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES SPIRIT WON ORIGINALS WON NO RESULT

2 1 0 1

Venue and Pitch

The Lord’s in London has hosted 16 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which 12 times

teams winning the toss have opted to bowl. The average first innings score at this venue is

119 and in second innings is 113. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Lord’s is 151

and the lowest score is 73. The bowlers have an upper hand at this venue.

MATCH PREDICTION

In home conditions and on current form, London Spirit are favourites and have 80% chance

to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Kathryn Bryce, Eva Gray, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Kim Garth, Lauren Filer

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Meg Lanning

BOWLER – Sarah Glenn

ALL-ROUNDER – Charlie Dean