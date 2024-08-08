Women’s Hundred 2024, London Spirit vs Manchester Originals: Fantasy 11 prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue
London Spirit clash with Manchester Originals at Lord’s on Friday and would like to make their case stronger with a win in the points table.
With the tournament entering the business end, each match gets crucial from here on, especially for London Spirit who cannot make a slip up. They clash with Manchester Originals at Lord’s on Friday and would like to make their case stronger with a win in the points table.
LAST 5 MATCHES
LONDON SPIRIT: W W L T L
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L W W L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT AND MANCHESTER ORIGINALS
LONDON SPIRIT likely XI
Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight
Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Tara Norris
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Evelyn Jones, Emma Lamb, Alice Monaghan
Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone, Fi Morris
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Ellie Threlkeld
Bowlers: Kim Garth, Lauren Filer
Statistical Performance (London Spirit)
1. Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning playing in her debut Hundred season has made a mark with London
Spirit by scoring 120 runs in five matches, including a fifty.
MEG LANNING IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 5
RUNS - 120
AVERAGE – 24.00
STRIKE RATE – 127.65
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Deepti Sharma
The link up of Deepti Sharma has really worked well for London Spirit, as the Indian
allrounder has been handy with both bat and ball.
DEEPTI SHARMA IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 11
WICKETS - 15
STRIKE RATE – 14.33
ECONOMY RATE – 5.94
AVERAGE – 14.20
Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)
1. Danielle Gibson
Danielle Gibson has proved to be an utility player for London Spirit this season by
contributing with both the departments. In five matches, she has scored 89 runs and picked
three wickets.
2. Heather Knight
Heather Knight’s role in the Spirit’s team is very vital and in this season of The Hundred she
looks in good touch and has scored 131 matches off five matches, at a strike rate of 157.83.
Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)
1. Laura Wolvaardt
Laura Wolvaardt has been amongst runs for the Originals in the top order. In five matches
this season, she has scored 184 runs at a strike rate of 141.53.
LAURA WOLVAARDT IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 24
RUNS - 798
AVERAGE – 42.00
STRIKE RATE - 124.29
50s/100s – 4/0
2. Lauren Filer
Lauren Filer is a key bowler in the Originals lineup and this season she has picked four
wickets and her best figures being 2 for 16. A lot would be expected from her as the
tournament moves to the business end.
LAUREN FILER IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 17
WICKETS - 8
STRIKE RATE – 32.00
ECONOMY RATE – 7.66
AVERAGE – 40.87
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)
1. Kathryn Bryce
At Lord’s, Kathryn Bryce would have a big role to play as an allrounder. She has had a decent
season so far and would be expected to contribute on Friday.
2. Sophie Ecclestone
An experinced player in the Originals lineup and brings lot to the table with her all-round
ability. She has picked four wickets this season and scored handy runs down the order too.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played two matches against each other in The Hundred, with Manchester
Originals having won one and the second game had no result.
SPIRIT V ORIGINALS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES SPIRIT WON ORIGINALS WON NO RESULT
2 1 0 1
Venue and Pitch
The Lord’s in London has hosted 16 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which 12 times
teams winning the toss have opted to bowl. The average first innings score at this venue is
119 and in second innings is 113. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Lord’s is 151
and the lowest score is 73. The bowlers have an upper hand at this venue.
MATCH PREDICTION
In home conditions and on current form, London Spirit are favourites and have 80% chance
to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney
Batters: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt
Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Kathryn Bryce, Eva Gray, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Sophie Munro, Tara Norris, Kim Garth, Lauren Filer
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Meg Lanning
BOWLER – Sarah Glenn
ALL-ROUNDER – Charlie Dean
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.