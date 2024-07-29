Women’s Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, toss and venue analysis

Birmingham Phoenix will have their task cut out when they meet Trent Rockets in a Women’s Hundred match in Nottingham on Wednesday. The pressure would be on Phoenix to get their campaign back on track as they have lost the first two matches. Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this contest. Nat Sciver-Brunt.(Reuters)

LAST 5 MATCHES

TRENT ROCKETS: L W W L W

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: L L L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRENT ROCKETS AND BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George

Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith

Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX likely XI

Batters: Suzie Bates, Sterre Kalis

Allrounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Seren Smale

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Emily Arlott

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)

Bryony Smith

Bryony Smith has had a successful run in The Hundred with 504 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 130.23, including three fifties.

BRYONY SMITHY IN THE HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 23 504 21.91 130.23 3/0

2. Alana King

Alana King was the Player of the Match in Rockets opening game of The Hundred 2024, where she claimed two wickets.

ALANA KING IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS 15 WICKETS 14 STRIKE RATE 20.35 ECONOMY RATE 6.27 AVERAGE 21.28

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt would be the hot pick for Trent Rockets. In the opening game this season she made contributions with the bat and claimed two wickets too.

2. Kirstie Gordon

Kirstie Gordon is one of the leading wicket-takers in the Women’s Hundred. She has claimed 28 wickets in 23 innings. She has the ability to get the breakthroughs and can be equally effective with her bowling variations.

Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates, an experienced player in The Hundred where she has scored 379 runs in 16 innings at an average of 25.26, including two fifties.

SUZIE BATES IN THE HUNDRED

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 16 379 25.26 111.79 2/0

2. Katie Levick

Katie Levick has already picked four wickets in two matches this season. Overall in The Hundred, she has picked 28 wickets at a strike rate of 14.46.

KATIE LEVICK IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS 22 WICKETS 28 STRIKE RATE 14.46 ECONOMY RATE 6.6 AVERAGE 15.92

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)

1. Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry would be hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. In the last match against London Spirit she scored 65 off 48 balls.

2. Emily Arlott

Emily Arlott in Birmingham Phoenix’s first two matches has picked four wickets. Overall in the Women’s Hundred, Arlott has picked 26 wickets off 23 matches at a strike rate of 13.42.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played five matches against each other with one match having no result. Rockets and Phoenix have won two matches each.

ROCKETS V PHOENIX - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES ROCKETS WON PHOENIX WON NO RESULT

Matches ROCKETS WON PHOENIX WON No Results 5 2 2 1

Venue and Pitch

Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 11 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 128 and 120 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 54.55%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at this venue is 157 and the lowest score is 100.

MATCH PREDICTION

Trent Rockets are favourites to win the match against Birmingham Phoenix with the win percentage of 80%.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Suzie Bates, Sterre Kalis

Allrounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry , Nat Sciver-Brunt

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Alana King, Katie Levick

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Natasha Wraith

BOWLER – Emily Arlott

ALL-ROUNDER – Heather Graham