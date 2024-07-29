Women’s Hundred 2024, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, toss and venue analysis
Women’s Hundred 2024: The pressure would be on Phoenix to get their campaign back on track as they have lost the first two matches.
Birmingham Phoenix will have their task cut out when they meet Trent Rockets in a Women’s Hundred match in Nottingham on Wednesday. The pressure would be on Phoenix to get their campaign back on track as they have lost the first two matches. Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this contest.
LAST 5 MATCHES
TRENT ROCKETS: L W W L W
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX: L L L L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR TRENT ROCKETS AND BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
TRENT ROCKETS likely XI
Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens
Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George
Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith
Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX likely XI
Batters: Suzie Bates, Sterre Kalis
Allrounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Seren Smale
Bowlers: Issy Wong, Charis Pavely, Hannah Baker, Katie Levick, Emily Arlott
Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)
Bryony Smith
Bryony Smith has had a successful run in The Hundred with 504 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 130.23, including three fifties.
BRYONY SMITHY IN THE HUNDRED
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|23
|504
|21.91
|130.23
|3/0
2. Alana King
Alana King was the Player of the Match in Rockets opening game of The Hundred 2024, where she claimed two wickets.
ALANA KING IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|15
|WICKETS
|14
|STRIKE RATE
|20.35
|ECONOMY RATE
|6.27
|AVERAGE
|21.28
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)
1. Nat Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt would be the hot pick for Trent Rockets. In the opening game this season she made contributions with the bat and claimed two wickets too.
2. Kirstie Gordon
Kirstie Gordon is one of the leading wicket-takers in the Women’s Hundred. She has claimed 28 wickets in 23 innings. She has the ability to get the breakthroughs and can be equally effective with her bowling variations.
Statistical Performance (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Suzie Bates
Suzie Bates, an experienced player in The Hundred where she has scored 379 runs in 16 innings at an average of 25.26, including two fifties.
SUZIE BATES IN THE HUNDRED
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|16
|379
|25.26
|111.79
|2/0
2. Katie Levick
Katie Levick has already picked four wickets in two matches this season. Overall in The Hundred, she has picked 28 wickets at a strike rate of 14.46.
KATIE LEVICK IN THE HUNDRED
|INNINGS
|22
|WICKETS
|28
|STRIKE RATE
|14.46
|ECONOMY RATE
|6.6
|AVERAGE
|15.92
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Birmingham Phoenix)
1. Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry would be hot pick for Birmingham Phoenix. In the last match against London Spirit she scored 65 off 48 balls.
2. Emily Arlott
Emily Arlott in Birmingham Phoenix’s first two matches has picked four wickets. Overall in the Women’s Hundred, Arlott has picked 26 wickets off 23 matches at a strike rate of 13.42.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played five matches against each other with one match having no result. Rockets and Phoenix have won two matches each.
ROCKETS V PHOENIX - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES ROCKETS WON PHOENIX WON NO RESULT
|Matches
|ROCKETS WON
|PHOENIX WON
|No Results
|5
|2
|2
|1
Venue and Pitch
Trent Bridge in Nottingham has hosted 11 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 128 and 120 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 54.55%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at this venue is 157 and the lowest score is 100.
MATCH PREDICTION
Trent Rockets are favourites to win the match against Birmingham Phoenix with the win percentage of 80%.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Suzie Bates, Sterre Kalis
Allrounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry , Nat Sciver-Brunt
Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Alana King, Katie Levick
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Natasha Wraith
BOWLER – Emily Arlott
ALL-ROUNDER – Heather Graham
